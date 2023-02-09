Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration's release date and expected rewards 

Garena has announced the Devil May Cry 5 collaboration for Free Fire and its MAX variant in January 2023. The publisher also revealed that a crossover with Capcom's action-adventure game would occur in February 2023. The release date of February 11, 2023, has been confirmed by the official Instagram account of Free Fire Malaysia.

Revealing the upcoming rewards for the collaboration event, here's what the developer shared:

"Our first collaboration of 2023 is finally coming to the game. Ready for Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5!🔥 Look out for the Hunter Dante exclusive bundle with Devil Trigger shapeshifters, Legendary USP-2 weapon skins, Arrival Animations, Emotes and more starting this February 11th!💥"

Thus, the upcoming in-game event will bring plenty of rare and special edition items to the game from February 11. Moreover, the upcoming rewards will be featured in multiple Devil May Cry 5-themed events.

"Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5" crossover event to bring Hunter Dante bundle with Devil Trigger Look Changer

Since the date for Free Fire and FF MAX's first in-game crossover event of 2023 was revealed by official sources, it has also been confirmed that the rumored Hunter Dante bundle will make its way to the game.

Based on one of the protagonists of Devil May Cry 5, i.e., Dante, aka Tony Redgrave, the forthcoming costume bundle will come with a unique "Devil Trigger shapeshifter" feature. Here are the outfits that will be a part of it:

Hunter Dante (Top)

Hunter Dante (Bottom)

Hunter Dante (Shoes)

Hunter Dante (Head)

Besides the outfits, the bundle will have the new Devil Trigger shapeshifter (or Look Changer), allowing players to switch to Dante's demon form.

Apart from the Hunter Dante bundle, players will be able to see the following items in the game as a part of the Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration:

Cavaliere R (legendary bike skin) with increased damage and durability, alongside decreased handling.

with increased damage and durability, alongside decreased handling. MAC10 - Mind's Eye (legendary skin) with increased damage and magazine, alongside decreased reload speed.

with increased damage and magazine, alongside decreased reload speed. Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle (legendary weapon set) with an increased rate of fire and reload speed, alongside decreased movement speed.

with an increased rate of fire and reload speed, alongside decreased movement speed. Let's Rock Baby! Legendary arrival animation

Shall We Dance? Legendary emote

Hunter Nero Bundle (Based on Devil May Cry 5 protagonist Nero)

It is important to note that the rewards mentioned above will not be free and will most likely cost hundreds (or thousands) of diamonds. Thus, players who can afford to spend in FF or FF MAX should go for these Devil May Cry 5-themed items.

