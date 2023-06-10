New Free Fire Moco Store leaked (June 2023): Rewards, start date, servers and more

There have been many new Free Fire leaks recently, and another one has been added to the list. A well-known data miner in the community @vipclown_ofc shared the poster of the upcoming Moco Store for India, Bangladesh, and Singapore Server. According to the banner, this Luck Royale's main rewards are likely Arrival Animation and Skywing.

For starters, it is a popular Luck Royale in Free Fire where you must select one item from Grand Prize and Bonus Prize sections. Later, you may spend diamonds to make spins and receive the rewards.

New Free Fire Moco Store leaked

Recently, @vipclown_ofc shared the next Free Fire Moco Store posters, which he believes will soon become available to the players on the India server, alongside the Bangladesh and Singapore servers. As per the leaked details, the new Luck Royale will be available from June 12, 2023, and will continue until June 18, 2023.

The data miner has not shared the exact set of rewards that will be accessible on the event's release. Nonetheless, it is expected to include a combination of attractive Arrival Animations and Skywing. The specifics of the rewards will be revealed on the event's release.

After picking the rewards, you must spend diamonds to make spins. Since the price of spins in Moco Store is generally the same, irrespective of the iteration, the cost of drawing the rewards can be as follows:

First spin – Nine diamonds

Second spin – 19 diamonds

Third spin – 49 diamonds

Fourth spin – 99 diamonds

Fifth spin – 199 diamonds

Sixth spin – 499 diamonds

In any case, the cost of acquiring all the items will not exceed 874 diamonds, offering a total of six items at this price.

Note: The details of the upcoming Moco Store are leaks from data miners and hence may not be 100% accurate.

Current In Glitch Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel featuring the new outfit(Image via Garena)

A Faded Wheel featuring the In Glitch Bundle from the Select brand has been available within Free Fire MAX for the last few days. The special trigger effect, triggered while sprinting and jumping over a window, has made it extremely popular in the community.

Alongside the outfit, the Luck Royale also comprises several other rewards, including a surfboard, parachute, and a loot box. All of these can be yours by spending diamonds and making a total of eight spins. The overall acquisition cost, in this case, is 1082 diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. As a result, players from the country are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version which was not on the blocked application list.

