How to get In Glitch Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena has introduced the In Glitch Bundle in Free Fire MAX as a part of the new Faded Wheel. The move has been made in response to the high demand for the Luck Royale. The outfit belongs to the Selected brand and has an exceptional trigger effect. Besides the bundle, you also stand a chance to receive multiple other items, including a backpack, a parachute, and a surfboard.

The In Glitch Bundle was added to the game's Indian server on June 7, 2023. Like in any other Faded Wheel, you will have about a week to add the attractive cosmetic to your account.

New Faded Wheel providing In Glitch Bundle in Free Fire MAX will be available until June 13, 2023

The Faded Wheel featuring the In Glitch Bundle will be available in Free Fire MAX until June 13, 2023. The items will not be accessible for free, and you will have to pay diamonds to get the prizes from this Luck Royale.

The prize pool of the new Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

The complete list of items available in the recently incorporated Faded Wheel is as follows:

In Glitch Bundle

Sauce Swagger Backpack

Soul Reader

Spirit of War

2x Cube Fragment

2x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

3x Skyline Loot Crate

3x Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

2x Star General Weapon Loot Crate

3x Pet Food

You cannot obtain all of these rewards since you are obliged to remove two undesired ones before proceeding with the spins. Thus, at most, you can obtain the In Glitch Bundle alongside seven other rewards. Additionally, the items are not repeated once you have acquired them.

The price of spins in the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You must pay more diamonds on every subsequent spin to receive the rewards. You are assured of winning all eight items in eight spins that will cost you 1082 diamonds.

Steps to get In Glitch Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Here is a simple step-by-step guide that you can follow to claim the In Glitch Bundle through the new Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section after accessing your Free Fire MAX account.

Select In Glitch tab from the available events (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the “In Glitch” tab from the list of ongoing Luck Royales in the battle royale title.

Step 3: Click on the bottom-left area of the prize icons to select items that you dislike.

Click the OK button to confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the Confirm button in the center of the Luck Royale and reaffirm the selection to decide the prize pool.

Step 5: Finally, you can spend diamonds from your wallet to make spins in the Luck Royale.

You will receive one item upon every spin. Some of you might obtain the In Glitch Bundle in the first few spins, while others might have to keep trying until the eighth spin. With this being the case, the overall cost to get the costume bundle might also vary.

