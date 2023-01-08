Free Fire Name Change Card: How to get and steps to use

An in-game name (IGN) is one of the primary identities of Free Fire players. Generally, players wish to have a unique name to differentiate themselves from others in the battle royale game.

Initially, individuals can set up their names when creating their accounts. If they wish to make any changes later, they can spend diamonds or utilize a Name Change Card, which is a better option considering its far lower cost.

That said, this article provides details on how to get and use the Free Fire Name Change Card:

How to get Name Change Card in Free Fire

The “Redeem” section of the in-game store is where players can purchase a Name Change Card. They will have to exchange 39 diamonds and 200 Guild Tokens for receiving the card.

The steps to purchase a Name Change Card are provided below:

Step 1: First, open the game on your mobile device. Once it is open, tap on the “Store” icon to the screen's left.

Step 2: After the in-game store shows up, tap on the “Redeem” section and select the “Redeem” tab.

Step 3: Select the “Name Change Card” and tap on the “Exchange” button.

Remember that you will need to be a member of any guild to use the Guild Tokens and receive various rewards. This condition must also be met in the case of a Name Change Card.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear on the screen where you can finally confirm your purchase of the Name Change Card.

Upon acquiring it, you may use it to change your name inside Garena Free Fire.

How to use the Name Change Card in Free Fire

Follow the procedures outlined below to utilize the Name Change Card and alter your name in the game:

Step 1: To begin, you must head to your in-game profile. It can be accessed by clicking on the top-left of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on the icon next to your name. This will open the “Change Nickname” dialog box.

Step 3: Finally, you may enter the required name into the text field showing up on the screen.

Step 4: Once the name has been inserted, choose the icon depicting the Name Change Card. The process will be completed.

Be careful while entering your IGN, and do not make any typing errors, as you will need to change it again if you do.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They may, nevertheless, keep enjoying the MAX version since it was not named among the suspended applications.

