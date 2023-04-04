In Minecraft, combat is an essential aspect that can be challenging and thrilling at the same time. Whether fighting off zombies in a dark cave or defending the base from hostile players, having a powerful sword can make all the difference. A well-enchanted sword can help players take down enemies faster, deal extra damage, and even heal themselves. Today, we'll explore the top seven enchantments that can take it to the next level in Minecraft 1.19.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Minecraft enchantments for swords

Combat is a crucial element for surviving and exploring the vast world of Minecraft, and what better way to fend off enemies than with a powerful enchanted sword to give you an edge in battle. With the right combination of enchantments, you can turn a simple sword into a formidable weapon that can help you survive in Minecraft's dangerous world.

7) Sweeping Edge

Sweeping Edge Enchantment is quite useful (Image via Mojang)

Sweeping Edge is an enchantment that increases the damage to a player's sweep attack when they hit multiple enemies at once with a sword. The damage multiplier is (level + 1) / (level + 2), up to a maximum of 3 levels.

This means that a sword with Sweeping Edge III can deal 66% more damage with its sweep attacks than normal, which is immensely useful for dealing with crowds of enemies such as zombies or pillagers. Sweeping Edge is incompatible with Fire Aspect and is only available in the Java Edition of Minecraft.

6) Knockback

Knockback Enchantment might come in handy (Image via Mojang)

Knockback enchantment is particularly useful when fighting against large groups of enemies, as it allows one to push back with each hit. When players strike an enemy with a Knockback sword, they will be sent flying backward, giving them some breathing space to prepare for their next attack.

It can also be helpful when fighting against strong opponents, as it can knock them away and prevent them from attacking with their full force. However, it's important to note that Knockback can sometimes be a double-edged sword, as it can also make it harder to hit fast-moving targets.

5) Fire Aspect

Fire Aspect Enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Fire Aspect is an enchantment that sets enemies on fire when players hit them with swords, dealing extra damage over time and preventing them from healing. The fire lasts for four seconds per level, up to a maximum of two levels.

This means that a sword with Fire Aspect II can burn enemies for eight seconds, which can be useful against mobs that are vulnerable to fire, such as spiders, creepers, endermen, blazes, and hoglins. Fire Aspect is compatible with most other sword enchantments, except Sweeping Edge.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking Enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is an enchantment that increases the durability of the sword by reducing the chance of losing the ability upon usage. The reduction is 100% / (level + 1)%, up to a maximum of three levels. This means that a sword with Unbreaking III has a 25% chance of not losing durability when used, which makes it last four times longer than normal.

This is very helpful for preserving valuable swords made of diamonds and netherites, and saving time and resources from repairing or replacing them. Unbreaking is compatible with all other sword enchantments.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness Enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Sharpness is a classic enchantment in Minecraft that increases the damage output of the sword. It is an enchantment that boosts the attack damage of the sword by 1.25 points per level, up to a maximum of five levels.

This means that a sword with Sharpness V can deal up to 10 extra damage per hit, which is useful against any type of enemy. Sharpness is compatible with most other sword enchantments, except Smite and Bane of Arthropods.

2) Looting

Looting Enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Looting enchantment is great for farming resources and collecting rare items in Minecraft. It is an enchantment that boosts the amount of loot dropped by mobs when killed with a sword. The loot includes items, experience orbs, and rare drops such as ender pearls, blaze rods, gunpowder, and mob heads.

The increase is 1% per level for common drops and one point per level for rare drops, up to a maximum of three levels. This means that a sword with Looting III can give up to 12% more items and three more rare drops per kill, which is very beneficial for farming resources and collecting trophies. Looting is compatible with all other sword enchantments.

1) Mending

Mending Enchantment could be pivotal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Mending enchantment is very powerful as it allows players to repair the sword using the experience orbs they collect in-game. The repair amount is equal to the experience amount, up to a maximum of four points per orb.

This means that a sword with Mending can heal itself by using an experience that would normally be gained from activities, which makes it virtually indestructible as long as players keep collecting experience orbs. Mending is compatible with all other sword enchantments except the Curse of Vanishing.

Poll : 0 votes