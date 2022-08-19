Top 5 must-have Minecraft enchantments in 2022

In Minecraft, enchantments are powerups that enhance the gears used by players on a daily basis. When they first start their journey in the game, they use standard tools, weapons, and armor; however, they will soon need enchantments. The only problem is that there is a massive variety to choose from.

These powerups can be applied to any gear via enchanting tables and enchanted books. Initially, players use an enchanting table to get random enchantments for items. However, enchanted books from librarian villagers are the best since players can get the exact desired powerups from them. Out of the total list present in the game, these are some that are much better than the others.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other enchantments that are worth applying to items as well.

5 Minecraft enchantments that are too important to skip in 2022

1) Mending

Mending enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to treasure enchantments, Mending is considered one of the best. It cannot be obtained through an enchanting table; hence, players must find a librarian villager or loot chests to get an enchanted book.

It allows items to repair themselves by absorbing XP orbs picked up by the players. The only catch is that they must be holding the item in their hands when collecting said orbs.

Since all gears have limited durability, this enchantment is extremely overpowered and useful since players don't need to repeatedly craft gears.

2) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In many scenarios, players often use melee weapons like a sword or an axe to fight off hostile mobs. However, as they progress further, the hostile mobs will become stronger and won't die even after several hits. This is where the Sharpness enchantment comes into play.

As the name suggests, it increases the overall attack damage of the melee weapon and makes it more powerful. Even though it does not add any special powers to the weapon, it buffs general attack damage against all entities equally.

3) Infinity

Infinity enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can quickly run out of arrows when they use bows to fight most mobs. Crafting or obtaining arrows can be slightly tricky; hence, players must always have the Infinity enchantment on their bows.

This powerup allows them to shoot infinite arrows without reducing the ammunition present in their inventory. This means that players can only keep one arrow in their inventory and still shoot an infinite number of times from the enchanted bow.

4) Protection

Protection enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Defense is as important as offense; hence, players must always enchant their armor with the best powerups. Apart from many variants of defensive enchantments, the basic Protection is the best.

Simply put, it increases the overall strength of the armor and prevents players from losing too many hearts after getting hit. Veterans usually have Protection level four enchantments on each armor part.

5) Swift Sneak

Swift Sneak enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a brand new enchantment and it can be quite helpful for players. Since the release of the 1.19 update, the new Deep Dark biome has become one of the scariest places in the Overworld, simply because of the Warden. Players will constantly have to sneak and walk to not make any noise; however, they will be slow in their movements.

This is where Swift Sneak enchantment will come into play as it can speed up a player's movements even if they are in sneak mode. This enchantment can only be obtained from Ancient Cities in the form of enchanted books and can be applied to the leggings part of the armor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan