How to make arrows in Minecraft (2023) 

If Minecraft players want to battle enemies at range, they'll want to stock up on arrows. Without these nifty pieces of ammunition, bows and crossbows can only be used in melee battles, which isn't ideal.

Fortunately, with the right materials, players can create more than enough arrows to keep their weapons stocked and ready to fire.

Arrows can be crafted with very common materials, so players won't have to worry about searching for obscure resources. Specialized arrows are a different story, but basic arrows are easy and straightforward to craft.

To do so, all Minecraft players need is a crafting table and the right materials.

Materials needed to craft simple arrows in Minecraft

To craft basic arrows in Minecraft, players will need flint, sticks, and feathers. Each of these materials is incredibly easy to procure, and players can assemble as many arrows as they need on their crafting table.

It's best to collect as many of the three resources as possible if players need a ton of resources to create multiple stacks of arrows at once. One flint, one stick, and one feather will create four arrows, which is also something to keep in mind as players begin to collect their necessary materials.

Steps to craft basic arrows

Follow these steps to obtain all the required materials and craft simple arrows in Minecraft:

Collect your flint. It can be found easily by shoveling gravel blocks but can also be obtained from loot chests or by trading with fletcher villagers. Collect sticks. The simplest way to do so would be to break down nearby wooden log blocks, craft them into planks, and then craft them into sticks. Sticks can also be acquired by combining bamboo, killing witches, or fishing, among other activities. Snag some feathers. The fastest way to acquire feathers is by killing chickens. You can also kill parrots, collect them from the mouths of foxes, or get them from generated structures like villages and shipwrecks. Once you have your materials, open your crafting table and place the flint in the center top slot, the stick in the center, and the feather in the bottom center slot. You can then take your arrows from the output slot and enjoy.

That's all there is to it! Arrows can be found elsewhere in Minecraft. However, crafting them is the most direct and efficient way to get a ton of arrows in a short period of time.

For optimal arrow crafting, it may not be a bad idea to farm flint, sticks, and feathers ahead of time by setting up dedicated farms. This way, materials can simply be collected and crafted into arrows en masse. The ultimate decision comes down to the individual player, but it never hurts to prepare ahead of time.

Once Minecraft fans have plenty of arrows stocked, they can keep them in their inventory and fire bows or crossbows to automatically use them as ammunition. There is no need to equip them. As long as arrows are in a player's inventory, they'll be fired until they run out or a player changes arrow types.

