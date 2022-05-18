What do pigs eat in Minecraft?

Pigs are one of the classic mobs in Minecraft, with porkchops being one of the most iconic food items for the beta version of the game before the hunger bar or stacking food items was added to the game. With the updates, it is not uncommon to see players walking around with 4 or more cooked porkchops in their inventory to quickly heal damage while mining and exploring caves.

However, a lot has changed in the game since then, with the most important change being the ability to breed animals, which allows players to have a constant source of food. Feeding and breeding pigs is an option for players if cooked porkchops remain a player’s food source of choice.

What Minecraft pigs eat, where to find it, and what it does

Food for pigs

Three pigs following a player with a carrot in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Pigs do not eat wheat. This sets them apart from their bovine and ovine counterparts. Instead, they require one of three unique foodstuffs to become willing: carrots, potatoes, and beetroots. While this makes it slightly less convenient to set up a pig farm, having these three options that have spawns in multiple areas and structures helps.

Where to get carrots

A carrot farm in a village in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Carrots are one of the best foods in the game. This is mainly because they can be crafted into golden carrots. However, much earlier, their main use was to breed pigs and a decent enough early food source.

They can be found in four different ways. Two of these are by random chance in structures such as pillager outposts and shipwrecks, which have a 58% and 42% chance of having carrots, respectively.

However, the most common way to find carrots early in the game is by stumbling across a village. Each village's farm plot has a 20% chance to be filled with carrots.

The most random way to get carrots is through the undead. Zombies, husks, and zombie villagers each have a 2.5% chance to drop either an iron ingot, carrot, or potato when killed by a player or tamed wolf. This chance is increased by one percent per level of looting. If the chance for other drops is considered, these are the percentages for each level of looting:

Looting zero: 0.83%

Looting one: 1.83%

Looting two: 2.83%

Looting three: 3.83%

Where to get potatoes

A village farm with potatoes growing (Image via Minecraft)

Potatoes are an amazing early game food due to their ability to be turned into baked potatoes. They can be found more frequently than carrots. Potatoes can be found in pillager outposts, shipwrecks, and village chests. These chests house chests for plains, taiga, and snowy villages. The percentage chance of potatoes being in these village chests ranges from about 66% to 74%.

Just like with carrots, zombies, husks, and zombie villagers can drop potatoes. The percentages are exactly the same as carrots, and they are:

Looting zero: 0.83%

Looting one: 1.83%

Looting two: 2.83%

Looting three: 3.83%

Where to get beetroots

Beetroot seeds found in a dungeon chest in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Beetroot is the easiest of the seeds to get in the game as they can be found in most structures throughout the game. The complete list of structures that beetroot seeds can be found in are:

Dungeons

Mineshafts

End cities

Snowy village house chests

Woodland mansions

The percentage chance of these structures having beetroot seeds ranges from between about 18% to about 30%, except for the snowy village chest, which has a 66.3% chance to contain beetroot seeds. The rarity of some of these structures, such as woodland mansions, makes them an unreliable method of acquiring beetroot seeds.

What feeding pigs does

Two willing pigs breeding (Image via Minecraft)

Feeding any of these three food items to a pig will make the pig willing. If there are two pigs nearby that are both willing, they will breed and create a piglet. It will take five minutes before pigs can become willing again.

