Top 5 items to bring to a woodland mansion in Minecraft

The woodland mansion is an extremely deadly structure in Minecraft. One of the most dangerous mobs, known as the Evoker, is commonly found lurking within its dark rooms.

Because of the threat that the woodland mansion poses, players must carry the strongest items with them to avoid death inside the structure.

Here's a look at the five best items players should bring to a woodland mansion in Minecraft.

5 best items that players should bring to a woodland mansion in Minecraft

5) Elytra

While the elytra will not be useful inside the woodland mansion, it will come in handy on the player's journey to the structure's location.

Woodland mansions are usually located thousands of blocks away from the spawn point. This distance will take a very long time to cover on foot.

The elytra will, therefore, save players massive amounts of time as it will take them to the woodland mansion at a faster pace.

4) Enchanted Armor

Minecraft players are highly recommended to wear enchanted armor while inside the woodland mansion. An iron or diamond armor set is almost essential in a woodland mansion due to the presence of dangerous mobs inside.

The Protection enchantment is the best defensive enchantment available, and players are highly recommended to use it inside the woodland mansion.

3) Water Bucket

While this is an interesting choice, a water bucket can be useful in many situations inside the Minecraft woodland mansion.

The Vindicator is an extremely hostile mob in the woodland mansion. It often chases players while swinging its axe around.

By quickly placing water between themselves and the Vindicator, players can buy time to shoot the mob with a bow.

2) Offensive Weapons

Minecraft players will need offensive weaponry if they want to make it out of the woodland mansion in one piece.

Players are recommended to carry both a sword (preferably a diamond sword) and a bow to be prepared for any scenario.

Players should also bring a shield to protect themselves against arrows from the many pillagers in the woodland mansion.

1) Torches

For those unaware, the interior of the woodland mansion is quite dark. Players should, therefore, bring a ton of torches to be able to explore the structure.

Players should bring around two stacks of torches due to the massive size of the woodland mansion.

