Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w13a patch notes: UI improvement, bug fixes, and more

Last week, the first-ever Minecraft 1.20 snapshot was released that featured some of the most interesting new additions planned to be released with the Trails & Tales update. Five new armor trims, sniffer eggs that can be hatched, a bunch of new pottery shards, and a new archeology site are some of the features that were released last week. More than anything, the developers at Mojang are focused on keeping the gameplay experience as smooth as possible with each update.

Since the previous snapshot added new features, it only makes sense that the following one comes with a bunch of bug fixes.

Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 23w13a official patch notes

The second Minecraft 1.20 snapshot, version 23w13a, has just been released. As most players had expected, no new features or additions are present in this. It comes with many bug fixes and a single change made to the GUI.

Changes made in 23w13a

The game always had the option to change the scale of the GUI. A much more convenient way of doing the same has been added. Players can now change the GUI scale by holding the CTRL button and scrolling the mouse wheel.

However, it is worth noting that players can only change the GUI scale when on the video settings screen.

Main bug fixes

Here's a list of all the worth-noting bugs that have been fixed in this snapshot:

The "minecraft:generic.movement_speed" attribute is ignored by sniffers

Camels swim sitting down

Mobs have broken movement with a passenger

"Potted Flowering Azalea Bush Plant" uses the wrong texture

Camels riding entities get permanently stuck in dash mode

Dashing animation of camels is not displayed sometimes for other players

The player holds brush by ferrule in the third person

Entities riding sniffers are positioned too low down

"Glow and Behold!" advancement was earned when interacting with waxed signs with glow ink sacs equipped

JSON text components are no longer resolved by signs

Players can use brushed-through entities

Aggressive mobs can't control "vehicle" mobs

Sniffer egg faces aren't culled when covered by blocks

Sniffer eggs being destroyed by fluids

Several growth stages of pitcher plants are skipped when a player uses bone meal on them

Pitcher plant does not break when farmland underneath is broken

Calibrated sculk sensors are always waterlogged when placed using commands

Instead of the front, the back of the signs was edited when editing from an angle

Bone meal not working on upper pitcher crop

"A seedy place" advancement was not earned upon planting a pitcher plant

Moss blocks are dropped by sniffers when killed

Players can expect a few new changes to the existing features to be made in the next snapshot. No more new features will most likely be released, as the Minecraft 1.20 update already has many that developers need to work on before the release.

Java Edition players can install the snapshot by enabling the option in the Installations tab of the launcher.

