Halloween Easter egg in Minecraft: All you need to know

As Halloween approaches, Minecraft automatically enables sure special Easter eggs in the game. The sandbox game has been famous for adding Easter eggs for quite some time now. These Easter eggs need no additional update every year. Instead, they activate inside the game during October.

Some features will be available for days, while others will only be available on Halloween. These spooky Easter eggs were added to the game in 2012 with the 1.4.2 update and have been activated yearly. Also, they are only present in the Minecraft Java Edition.

Bats spawning rate in Minecraft

Bats will spawn a lot more between October 20 and November 3 (Image via Mojang)

Even though players don't particularly like bats, they enhance the dark area's overall liveliness. These mobs usually spawn in regions with three or fewer light levels. Hence, they are not the most common mobs, as players will try to light up caves as they explore them.

However, between October 20 and November 3, these mobs will spawn at a light level of 7 or less. This allows bats to spawn much more, even if the place is dimly lit. Bats in real life are generally scary and evoke a spooky feeling; hence, this particular Easter egg is added to the game.

Special splash screen message

Special text on the splash screen during the Halloween season (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The game's splash screen is famous for having different text shown beside the main title. Hundreds of messages change every time the game restarts. However, on Halloween, Java Edition players will only see this particular text 'OOoooOOOoooo! Spooky!' on their main menu.

Though this captures the festival's goofiness and spookiness, Mojang could add more splash screen text to mix it up. For now, this is the only text players will see if they open the game on October 31.

Hostile mobs with carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lanterns

Both Zombie and Skeleton are wearing pumpkin blocks on their heads (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

One of the major Halloween Easter eggs is related to Skeletons, Wither Skeletons, and Zombies. As players know, the game has carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lanterns with a scary faces.

On October 31, these mobs occasionally spawn with either of these blocks on their heads. This is the perfect Easter egg for the spooky festival since carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lantern are the most iconic items people decorate their houses with.

These three hostile mobs will have a 22.5% chance of spawning with a carved pumpkin on their heads and only a 1.5% chance of spawning with a Jack O' Lantern. This makes the Jack O' Lantern-wearing mobs extremely rare and special. Players can carefully capture them instead of killing them.

These blocks can also be obtained from these mobs by killing them by looting enchanted weapons. Each enchantment level increases their chances of dropping the block by one percent.

