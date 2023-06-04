How to loot trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is approaching, with Mojang revealing its release date as June 7. This installment brings many new features, including a new structure called Trail Ruins. It is part of the long-awaited archeology feature, which was planned for release almost two years ago. Though the new features in the archeology feature are also located in other structures, trail ruins will have their own special items to loot.

With every update, Mojang encourages players to head out of their bases again in search of new blocks, items, and mobs. It is no different this time, as the trail ruins will generate in new chunks after the Minecraft 1.20 update. This article details a simple method for finding and looting a trail ruin.

Steps to find and loot trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Travel with a horse

Travel on a horse to easily spot the trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Players must understand that trail ruins is a difficult structure to locate in the Minecraft 1.20 update. It will generate in biomes like taiga, snowy taiga, old growth taiga, old growth birch forest, and jungles. They will be located near a river, aquifer, or ocean. Also, they are most often completely underground or underwater.

Experienced players can travel with an elytra to find the trail ruins, although they should avoid doing so since spotting one is extremely difficult from the air. The best way to find them is by land travel on a horse. Players will be able to cover long distances quickly and also spot the new structure easily.

2) Bring a brush tool

Brush will be a new tool that will allow players to dig items from certain blocks in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The Brush is a new item in the Minecraft 1.20 update that lets players brush away suspicious sand and gravel blocks. Suspicious gravel blocks are the only block that will contain loot in Trail Ruins. Hence, always carry one while looting the new structure. A brush can be crafted using a copper ingot, a feather, and a stick.

3) Be careful not to destroy suspicious gravel blocks

Players must be careful not to destroy suspicious gravel blocks located in trail ruins in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

As players dig the Trail Ruins, they will notice that the difference between regular gravel and suspicious gravel blocks is barely noticeable. Hence, they must be extra careful not to destroy the new blocks that contain the main loot.

Whatever loot is present inside the suspicious gravel essentially breaks once it is mined with any other tool. This can also happen when the block is affected by gravity and falls.

All loot inside suspicious gravel blocks in Trail Ruins

These are some of the rare loot items inside Trail Ruins in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blue, Light Blue, Orange, White, and Yellow Dyes - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Brick - 4.4% (JE) 7% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 7% (BE) Brown, Green, Purple, and Red Candles - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Emerald - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wheat - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wooden Hoe - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Beetroot Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Blue, Light Blue, Magenta, Pink, Purple Red, and Yellow stained glass pane - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Coal - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Dead Bush - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Flower Pot - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Lead - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Oak and Hanging Sign - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) String - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wheat Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Gold Nugget - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Burn Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Danger Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Friend Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heart Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heartbreak Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Howl Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Sheaf Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Music Disc (Relic) - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

Rarer items will become slightly more common as players enter the trail ruins. However, they will still remain relatively rare.

Poll : 0 votes