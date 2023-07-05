7 best Minecraft cherry house designs for beginners

Minecraft introduced a lot in the latest update, version 1.20. New biomes, items, mobs, and more have revitalized the community's passion for the game, but cherry wood was one of the most underrated aspects of the Trails & Tales update. It has quickly become a popular building block for gamers, and its biome is a destination. There are a lot of different ways to use the blocks, too.

Building with cherry wood can be tricky since it is pink, which doesn't go well with everything. Fortunately, players can implement plenty of cherry build designs to utilize their inventory, as stated in this article.

Mansion and 5 other cherry build designs to try in Minecraft 1.20

6) Cherry village house

Cherry villages could look like this (Image via u/Inkstroyer on Reddit)

There are a lot of different build designs that use cherry. One of them is a makeshift village home. Right now, a cherry grove is not a biome that has its unique village, as only Taiga, Desert, and Savanna have themed villages. In the future, when Mojang adds a cherry village, it will likely look like this. In the meantime, gamers can construct their own.

5) Cherry cottage

Cottages are all the rage in Minecraft right now, and there's perhaps no better block to build them with than the latest addition to the wood family. Cherry trees make for perfect building blocks, and they are showcased to an ideal extent by this Redditor. This kind of build can be straightforward but very good-looking using the right blocks.

4) Cherry tree house

A tree house made of cherry wood (Image via CamoflaugeDave on YouTube)

Cherry trees do not spawn like the one above. That is entirely handmade, which can also make it an excellent base. It's relatively small, so gamers may need to include an underground section for storage, but it's hard to find a better-looking and more unique base. This is perhaps the most appropriate cherry wood base, given that it is a cherry tree that just debuted in Minecraft.

3) Cherry castle

This design appeared in last month's Feature Me Minecraft competition with a featured block of cherry wood. This is one of the best builds, regardless of the wood used. However, since it utilizes cherry to significant effect, it is an excellent example for aspiring builders. It looks like something out of Super Mario (try Princess Peach's castle). It would be a complex build to pull off, as would any castle of this magnitude, but the result is as good as it gets. The pink from the cherry wood is just perfect here, too.

2) Cherry mansion

Typically speaking, a mansion wouldn't include the color pink so much unless it was Barbie's Dream House. However, in Minecraft, any color is possible in a build, and the pink cherry wood looks exceptional. It doesn't match everything, so it does require the right accent blocks, but this design will leave viewers speechless. It's pretty large, which makes it a challenging build, but it's also symmetrical and straightforward, which helps offset the difficulty.

1) Japanese cherry house

Cherry blossoms are often connected to Japanese culture, so a Japanese-style house is perfect for this brand-new wood. They feature unique architecture and a lot of different blocks, but cherry wood is the most prominent. Once again, this isn't an easy Minecraft build to pull off, but it is easier than the castle. It's also smaller, which makes it far more practical for a base and much less time-consuming. It looks just as good if done well, though

