7 best cherry wood builds from Feature Me Minecraft challenge

In June, Minecraft developers presented a social media challenge. Using the hashtag "Feature Me Minecraft," players could post their best builds during that month and potentially win rewards from Mojang. This is a recurring challenge and is generally focused on something specific. For instance, the one for this month features armor trims, and June's challenge involved cherry wood.

The cherry wood builds seen that month were impressive, with so many deserving candidates sharing their incredible works. Here are some of the best creations that were submitted for the Feature Me challenge from last month.

Best Feature Me Minecraft builds with cherry wood

7) Cherry Blossom Sniffer

This build deserves a lot of credit for creativity. Both the Sniffer and cherry trees are new to version 1.20, which debuted less than a month ago. As such, this entry is perhaps the most timely of them all. They accurately recreated a Sniffer with a beautiful cherry tree growing out of its back.

The design is very similar to the Pokemon Torterra. This creation checked all the boxes for the Feature Me challenge and was extremely well done.

6) Cherry Blossom Fantasy House

The cherry wood featured in June can help with fantastical creations since it's a bright color. The maker of this build used it in conjunction with a few other very unique blocks: amethyst, nether brick, and quartz. This design is extremely creative and very well done. It would be a good build regardless of the monthly challenge and deserves to be shown off.

5) Cherry Tree House

This is one of the most impressive builds of June. The Minecraft player behind it was able to successfully turn an entire meadow into one small area. It has a massive cherry tree with flowing water and a quaint little house. It's a unique and stellar work of art. Needless to say, it has received a lot of love from the community.

4) Cherry Wood Houses

Kannem @Kannem18

This Minecraft gamer built not just one excellent, feature-worthy cherry blossom house but three. They reek of admirable craftsmanship. Another thing quite impressive about their creator is that most gamers struggle present one build for Feature Me, whereas this individual displayed three. Each of their designs is different and shows off a new side of this creator's skills.

3) Cherry Dolphin

Most builds featured in this Minecraft challenge were houses. That makes sense since they are made to serve as bases. However, they weren't the only things gamers created.

In fact, one individual made this incredible dolphin made of cherry wood. Though these creatures aren't organically pink, the use of cherry wood with blue accent pieces is top-tier building.

2) Cherry Village

While a lot of the builds for the challenge were one-building creations, this player used cherry wood in a sprawling village. There is a cherry fence surrounding it. Within this Minecraft village, almost everything is made of cherry wood with a few accents. This is the kind of area that most gamers would love to live in.

1) Cherry Castle

This design is best regardless of the competition. One Minecraft gamer was able to build this stunning castle. That alone is worthy of a lot of praise, but they did it with cherry wood. This makes it looks like something Princess Peach from Mario would be excited to live in.

Moreover, the creator made their castle on an island with a massive, hand-built cherry tree. These florae aren't that big or in that shape when they spawn, so the user handcrafted the entire tree. Putting both of those things together makes for an excellent build overall.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

