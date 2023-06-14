7 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for trail ruins and cherry groves

The Minecraft 1.20 update introduced a few major changes to the game. As usual, the new structures and biomes have gained a lot of popularity in the days since it was released. Everyone is now looking for trail ruins and cherry grove biomes, which can be pretty rare. This is why it's beneficial to have seeds that specifically spawn these things.

Fortunately, since the 1.20 update is fresh, there is an abundance of seeds that will satisfy those needs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft 1.20 seeds to find trail ruins and cherry biomes

1) Seed: 19642930

A cherry grove biome with a village inside it is pretty rare in Minecraft. The new biome doesn't have its own village type like a taiga or desert, but this seed is the closest thing to that.

The village and biome are right by spawn. The sizeable village goes in and out of the cherry biome, with an oak forest right beside it. This means everything Minecraft 1.20 players could need is available in the surrounding area.

2) -1925336083591607937

This trail ruin is beside a Minecraft village (Image via Mojang)

This trail ruins seed is pretty great, even if it's a little bit basic. It's safe and has exactly what the 1.20 update brings to the table in a trail ruin and its accompanying items.

Instead of having to fight off a pillager outpost in a cherry grove, you can go to this trail ruin right beside a taiga village. The top of the ruin is just above the ground near a house, so keep your eyes open while exploring.

3) Seed: 29151576

This seed puts players into a cherry grove biome right at spawn. There are a lot of seeds like this, but what separates this one is that it also has a pillager outpost right there.

In fact, the spawn in Java Edition is right on top of the pillager outpost, so it's an immediate challenge off the bat. This allows for good loot and an exhilarating experience.

4) Seed: 65434353559200

An Ancient City is a bonus with this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed also places players right in a cherry grove biome. There's a village next to the spawn biome, which is a good thing for any seed.

Under the surface, there's a deep dark biome with an ancient city in it, which only adds to this seed's quality.

5) Seed: 3525815545798372731

If you're looking for trail ruins, look no further than this seed. It has one very close to spawn, which makes for excellent exploration right off the bat.

This is also a great place to find an armor trim if you're lucky. Either way, it gives a use for the brush tool as soon as you can get one, so it doesn't get much better than that.

6) Seed: 4148062705

Cherry Grove is a very popular 1.20 addition (Image via Mojang)

What everyone is looking for in the 1.20 update is a cherry grove biome and a substantial one at that. Fortunately, that's exactly what this seed offers.

Furthermore, this seed has three ancient cities below the surface, which is where one can find the Silence Armor Trim. All in all, it doesn't get much better than this for Minecraft 1.20 seeds.

7) Seed: -6005466268588197399

A trail ruin hidden in a taiga biome (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed has not one but three trail ruins right near spawn. They're all about the same distance away, so they're in a centralized area. Here are the coordinates for these structures:

X 232, Z 72 X 88, Z -392 X -472, Z -168

These may be pretty covered up within this taiga biome, so it's best to bring a lot of shovels and get digging when you get to these coordinates.

