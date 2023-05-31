5 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for trail ruins 

Minecraft 1.20 won't release much in the way of generated structures, but players will at least be able to explore the new trail ruins structures. These new ruins are abundant in suspicious gravel blocks, making them excellent spots to bring a brush and conduct some archeological work. Some players may even decide to restore these structures to their former glory as best they can.

Trail ruins generate in various biomes in Minecraft, but players will find them more often within various taigas. Since this is the case, fans can use specific world seeds to find trail ruins easily or access them in large numbers.

If Minecraft fans can't wait to dive into the new trail ruins, there are plenty of 1.20 seeds worth their time.

Five trail ruins Minecraft seeds worth checking out in 1.20

1) -6005466268588197399 (Java)

This Minecraft seed's trail ruins may need some excavating, but the results may be worth the effort (Image via Mojang)

As previously stated, Minecraft's trail ruins reliably appear in taiga biomes. Since this is the case, this Java 1.20 seed should help players get started finding some trail ruins rather quickly.

Three ruins rest at roughly the same distance from the player's spawn point, but they may need some digging to uncover, so players should bring along plenty of shovels and pickaxes. However, fans should be cautious about where they're mining because it can be pretty easy to break suspicious gravel blocks while excavating the ruins. This minimizes the benefit of being able to brush those blocks for archeological items like pottery sherds.

Trail Ruins Locations

X: 232, Z: 72 X: 88, Z: -392 X: -472, Z: -168

2) -1925336083591607937 (Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed offers up some trail ruins right next to a village (Image via Mojang)

Although this Minecraft seed doesn't have a huge abundance of trail ruins near the spawn point, it does offer one set of ruins in a very easily accessible spot. After spawning, players can head to (X: -264, Z: -232) to find a cozy taiga village to help them get started with resource collection and tool acquisition.

Once they're ready to start digging up a trail ruin, they can head right to the village's perimeter at (X: -312, Z: -232) to find the top of the ruins jutting out of the ground near one of the villager's homes. Unearthing it will take some time, but that's common for trail ruins in many instances.

3) -1406420957226980435 (Bedrock)

Trail ruins don't get much easier to access than they do in this Minecraft Bedrock seed (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to Minecraft seeds that offer an easy-to-find set of trail ruins, this Bedrock seed can be tough to beat. Players spawn in a lush jungle biome complete with plenty of resources to get them started, and even a few passive animal mobs for food if necessary.

Afterward, players are free to walk a few dozen blocks from the spawn to (X: -280, Z: 136) to find the ruins jutting up from the jungle floor. Once these ruins are spotted, players can grab their shovel and pickaxe and start digging.

If players don't mind traveling a bit further from the spawn point, an additional set of trail ruins in the same jungle biome can be found at approximately (X: -408, Z: 616).

4) 4373113834963656348 (Java)

Trail ruins won't be the only underground attraction in this Java Edition seed (Image via Mojang)

Although this seed does offer up a set of trail ruins not far from the spawn point, players will find plenty of other structures nearby to keep them occupied as well. On the way to the trail ruins, players can find a village with a nearby ruined Nether portal at (X: 112, Z: 144) before finding the ruins at (X: 312, Z: 200).

However, if players enjoy plumbing through the dark depths of this Minecraft world, they can also find two ancient cities nearby at (X: 184, Y: -51, Z: 88) and (X: 440 Y: -51, Z: 72).

Meanwhile, players can also find a pillager outpost at (X: 640, Z: 144) with a second village nearby at (X: 720, Z: 336).

5) -1467078482295954814 (Java)

This seed's nearest trail ruins are right next to a jungle temple (Image via Mojang)

For the explorer in fans, this seed in Java Edition should be a great fit. The nearest set of trail ruins rests in a jungle biome at (X: -360, Z: 264) hidden in some dense jungle tree coverage. Even better, these ruins are right across from a jungle temple at (X: -392, Z: 264), which should present plenty of exploration opportunities for players who love to spelunk.

If that's not enough, players can find even more trail ruins at (X: -248, Z: -264), conveniently next to a ruined Nether portal at (X: -312, Z: -296) and a village a bit of a distance away at (X: -368, Z: -480).

