7 best Minecraft seeds for villages (2023)

Regardless of whether a Minecraft player is a beginner or a veteran, it always helps to have quick access to a village. In these generated structures, one can trade with villagers and afford some level of protection, thanks to the iron golems roaming the area.

While scouring random worlds can result in finding a few villages, it's also possible to load specific world seeds to find villages quickly or a large number of them in an area. This can be performed in any version of Minecraft and any edition, though certain seeds in Java Edition won't replicate the same structure placement or terrain in Bedrock Edition.

Regardless, if a player is hunting for easy village access, there are some seeds they should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

8684529416559988395 (Java) and other excellent Minecraft seeds for villages as of January 2023

1) 5743982194324514800 (Java)

Players start in this seed next to a village and with many more all around (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed provides a large selection of villages. Players can find a village within walking distance of the spawn point, as well as a ruined portal to loot some extra items from.

Once players are set up, there will be no shortage of villages to journey to. No matter where they head, a village should be close by.

Village Coordinates

X: -144, Z: 0

X: -192, Z: -496

X: 256, Z: -480

X: 736, Z: 240

X: 272, Z: 592

X: 592, Z: -768

X: -1360, Z: -464

X: -1056, Z: -720

2) 2773888826786000766 (Bedrock)

A sizable variety of villages await players in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

If players don't mind doing a little traveling, this Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed has more than a few villages to visit. There's also a nice variety of villages to explore, from snowy villages to taiga and plains villages. There's even a zombie village a fair distance northeast of the spawn point.

Players will have to make their way to these villages gradually. However, they'll have no lack of options on which one to check out first.

Village Coordinates

X: 296 Z: 296

X: 680, Z: 232

X: 760, Z: 792

X: 1272, Z: 616

X: 1768, Z: 648

X: 1384, Z: -424

X: 584, Z: -440

X: 760, Z: -840 (Zombie Village)

X: -840, Z: -264

X: -936, Z: 312

3) 8684529416559988395 (Java)

The plains in this Minecraft seed offer plenty of building room (Image via Chunkbase)

While this Minecraft seed won't have the village variety that its counterparts do, it still has more than a few villages to visit. Additionally, the large plains biome that players will spawn in offers plenty of opportunities to build and expand, and it's even possible to expand on the villages if desired.

Players should be cautious heading north to the village at (X: 336, Z: -768), as it has some pillager neighbors that don't take kindly to trespassers.

Village Coordinates

X: -400, Z: 704

X: 272, Z: 608

X: 288, Z: 320

X: 256, Z: -240

X: 816, Z: -336

X: 336, Z: -768

4) -2475132831054048655 (Java)

Three different village types can be found around this Minecraft seed's spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

Complete with plenty of villages of different types, this Minecraft: Java Edition shouldn't disappoint. Within a short distance from spawn, players can find plains, savannahs, and snowy villages.

There are also a few villages with ruined portals quite close to their perimeter. The snowy villages have a few igloos neighboring them a short distance away.

Village Coordinates

X: -400, Z: 48

X: -304, Z: -304

X: -880, Z: 384

X: -1232, Z: 544

X: -880, Z: 736

X: 288, Z: 544

X: 320, Z: 288

X: 944, Z: 656

X: 1120, Z: 320

X: 1088, Z: -160

X: 896, Z: -720

X: 336, Z: -544

5) 655508305073684448 (Bedrock)

If Minecraft players prefer a good quantity of desert villages, this seed can accommodate (Image via Chunkbase)

While plains, savannah, taiga, and snow villages are fine on their own, players sometimes prefer a warmer climate. That's where this Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed comes in. It spawns players adjacent to a village with a ruined portal, a desert pyramid, and even a small lake with a shipwreck.

Once players have their feet under them, they can head out into the considerably large desert and badlands and find plenty more villages to loot and explore.

Village Coordinates

X: 88, Z: 136

X: -376, Z: 184

X: -728, Z: 216

X: -1352, Z: 152

X: -1304, Z: -328

X: -1304, Z: -744

X: -808, Z: -808

X: 616, Z: -776

X: 904, Z: -472

6) 8104378137589041186 (Java)

This Minecraft Java seed is great for quick village (and pillager) access (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft: Java Edition seed may not have the sheer number of villages others do, but it does offer four within close proximity of the spawn point. Additionally, players can find a few ruined portals, a shipwreck, and one very precariously-placed pillager outpost.

Before players go to the outpost, they'll want to head to one or more of the nearby villages for materials and armaments first. Running into a pillager outpost ill-equipped doesn't tend to go well.

Village Coordinates

X: -224, Z: 64

X: 32, Z: -160

X: -176, Z: -272

X: 400, Z: 304

X: -752, Z: 288

X: -1232, Z: 592

X: -1440, Z: 320

X: -368, Z: -768

X: 80, Z: -736

7) 7017446419138038516 (Bedrock)

A zombie awaits players in this Minecraft seed just a few blocks from spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

If a player is looking for a little bit of a fight early on, this seed has a zombie village a few steps away from spawn.

To make this village safe, players must clear out the area of hostile mobs and zombie villagers that have remained behind. However, they don't have to do it right away, and there's no harm in visiting the other nearby villages for supplies first. Clearing out a zombie village is much easier with the right equipment, after all.

Village Coordinates

X: 104, Z: 152 (Zombie Village)

X: -328, Z: 200

X: -856, Z: 296

X: -856, Z: 632

X: -840, Z: -520

X: 1192, Z: 744

This Minecraft seed doesn't sport the same number of villages compared to the others on the list. However, players ready to battle hostile mobs should quickly be delighted by the zombie village.

