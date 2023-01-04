How to cure a zombie villager in Minecraft PE

Zombie villagers in Minecraft PE are a variant of infected villagers who have turned. These units will act like regular zombies and attack you with their hands. Although most beginners would panic and kill these hostile creatures, they must be preserved and cured.

Curing is a process exclusive to villagers, but only a few players might know how to cure them since the game does not tell the exact process. However, once the villagers are cured, you can employ them and trade items at a discounted price. Here is a simple method to do so in Minecraft PE.

What you need to cure a Minecraft PE zombie villager

1) Items to have before curing a zombie villager

You must have a splash potion of weakness and a golden apple to cure the hostile mob in Minecraft PE (Image via Mojang)

Before trying to cure a zombie villager, you must first gather the necessary items. You will mainly need a splash potion of weakness, which can be brewed by combining fermented spider eye with the awkward potion. Next, you will need a golden apple, which can either be looted from a naturally generated structure or be crafted with eight gold ingots and one apple.

2) Trap the zombie villager

Trapping the zombie villager in Minecraft PE can be tricky for beginners (Image via Mojang)

First, you must try to trap the zombie villager to cure the mob. This move can be quite tricky, especially in Pocket Edition, since you have to create an enclosed area without taking too much damage from the hostile mob.

Create a small opening to interact with the mob and cure it properly.

3) Throw the splash potion on the mob

Throw a splash potion of weakness onto the mob to start the curing process in Minecraft PE (Image via Mojang)

Once the zombie villager is trapped, throw the splash potion of weakness onto the mob. This step will start the curing process. Make sure to throw the potion, so you are not affected by it.

4) Feed the golden apple

After feeding the golden apple, a specific sound will be heard, and the mob will start to shiver in Minecraft PE (Image via Mojang)

After the zombie villager gets affected with a splash potion of weakness, you can cautiously go near the hostile mob and give them the golden apple. This step will further expedite the curing process as the mob begins to shiver and emit particles. You will also notice that the mob's eye color will change to red. The curing process can take a few minutes; hence, you must patiently wait for it to complete.

The villager will become normal after curing and will not attack you. Moreover, it will remember the cure and offer you discounts on trades. Players have also found a way to repeatedly zombify a villager and cure them to keep reducing trade prices. Such a process has become quite famous since players can bring down trade prices to one emerald per item.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes