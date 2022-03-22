How to efficiently use Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

The Potion of Weakness is one of the best potions in Minecraft. It's also one of the easiest to make as it is the only potion that can be brewed without Nether wart. Most potions require Nether wart to start them out as an awkward potion, but a water bottle and a fermented spider eye will do the trick for this one.

The Potion of Weakness is useful, but it's far less useful when it has to be drunk. Unless players can somehow trick a Minecraft gamer or mob into drinking it, the potion won't be very effective. If it's made into a splash potion, then players can really use it well. Here's how to make it and employ it effectively.

Minecraft: How to make and efficiently use a Splash Potion of Weakness

Minecraft players will first need to make a Potion of Weakness. As mentioned, this does not require Nether wart, but instead a fermented spider eye. One brown mushroom, one spider eye and one sugar will craft this item.

The second item needed is a water bottle, which can be fished up or crafted (as an empty bottle that can be filled at any water block). Brew those two things in a brewing stand to make the potion.

Before making it into a splash potion, players should extend the time for the effect. Ordinarily, this effect lasts for just a minute and a half. When extended, players will experience weakness for four minutes.

In order to extend it, players need to leave the newly brewed potion in its place and remove the fermented spider eye if there is still one. In its place, players should place one redstone dust, which is the extending ingredient for potions.

It will brew again and last much longer. Now, they can make it into a splash potion by putting gunpowder into the brewing ingredient slot. It will once again brew a new potion.

Gunpowder turns potions into splash potions (Image via Tripboba)

Now, players can throw the potion at their enemy or any mob and they will experience the weakness effect for four whole minutes. This is the best way to use the potion since it doesn't really help players to drink it themselves.

It can also be used to cure a zombie villager, which is arguably the best use of the potion.

