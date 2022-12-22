How to make and use golden apple in Minecraft

Minecraft features various food and consumable items that players can utilize to restore their health and hunger. Users generally turn to foods like apples, potatoes, and more and meat from animal mobs such as cows, pigs, and chickens.

The Golden Apple is one of the many consumables present in the game. In addition to restoring a specified quantity of health and hunger, it also bestows added benefits onto the player, such as Absorption I and Regeneration II.

Essentially, Golden Apples can be acquired through two different means in Minecraft: Crafting and Chest Loot. More information on how to obtain and use them within the game is provided in the following sections.

How to get Golden Apples in Minecraft

The two methods of getting Golden Apples in Minecraft are:

Crafting

You will need 8x Gold Ingots and 1x Apple to craft Golden Apples in Minecraft. Once you have the same, you can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to the nearest Crafting Table and right-click on it.

You must place the 8x Gold Ingots and Apple (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: The Crafting menu will appear, and you may now insert 8x Gold Ingots and 1x Apple to get the Golden Apple.

Next, you can drag the Golden Apple into your inventory (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: You may finally drag the Golden Apple into your inventory.

Chest Loot

Another way to get Golden Apples is through Chest Loot. It can be found in the following:

Dungeon

Mineshaft

Bastion Remanant

Desert temple

Igloo

Ruined portal

Stronghold

Underwater ruins

Woodland Mansion

Players should be aware that, except for the chest in Igloo, obtaining the Golden Apple is not guaranteed, and there is only a chance of receiving it.

Uses of the Golden Apple in Minecraft

In Minecraft, the Golden Apple may be used for various things. Listed below are a few of its primary uses:

1) Consumption

Consumption for regaining health and satisfying hunger is Golden Apple's primary use in the sandbox title. Players are recommended to carry them while exploring hazardous structures in the game or engaging in battles against mobs like the ender dragon. They prove to be pretty helpful in such situations.

2) Curing zombie villagers into normal villagers

Gamers can convert zombie villagers into ordinary villagers in Minecraft. The process will require users to have a potion of weakness and a Golden Apple.

They must splash the potion of weakness at the zombie villager and then feed it a Golden Apple. Upon doing this, it will soon be cured.

3) Taming and Breeding Horses

Taming and Breeding horses can be made easier using a Golden Apple. Players must fundamentally feed them the particular apple to improve their chances by a total of 10%.

Another great thing about the Golden Apple is that it can speed the growth of baby horses by a total of 5 minutes.

4) Piglins

Most players will be familiar with the Piglins, a mob that can be found in the Nether. They are essentially drawn to the Golden Apple and will run towards it after users throw them to the ground. As a result, Golden Apples may be used to distract Piglins.

Check out the top five uses of Golden Apples by visiting this link.

