How to cure a Zombie Villager in Minecraft 1.19 update

The villager has always been one of the most recognizable models in Minecraft. Every player is pleasantly surprised whenever they spot a village during their travels.

Each villager, aside from the nitwit, has the ability to take up occupations so that players can trade with them. This makes villagers extremely useful to each player.

However, one type of mob similar to a villager exists that poses a significant threat to players as well as other passive mobs. This mob is known as the "zombie villager".

In Minecraft, zombie villagers are referred to as zombie variants instead of villager variants in the game’s wiki, as they are undead mobs after all.

However, they have certain qualities that can help the player once they are transformed back into the village mob.

This article will guide players as to how they can cure a zombie villager in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.19: Easy method to turn a zombie villager into a regular villager

The process of turning a zombie villager in Minecraft back into a regular zombie starts with the player locating the former. There are two ways in which a zombie villager can come to exist. The first is through natural spawning.

This is a rare occurrence, as zombie villagers have a 5% chance of spawning in place of regular zombies. In the Java Edition, such natural spawns generate one zombie villager, while in the Bedrock Edition, more than one of these mobs is spawned.

If generated using this method, players can find zombie villagers roaming around the overworld’s surface and cave systems at night, or in places where the light level dips below 1.

The second method is more practical. When night falls, hostile mobs like zombies often tend to attack the villages in their vicinity. More often than not, this can result in the death of some villagers.

These villagers have a small chance of turning into zombie villagers. This method is closely related to the generation of abandoned villages, which have zombie villagers as residents.

Once the player has found a zombie villager, they will need to capture it and hold it in a secure place. As mentioned above, the mob is quite rare, and finding or even capturing it can be a problem.

Once Minecraft players have captured a zombie villager, they need to use two items on it in order for the curing process to begin. The first of these is any item that can inflict the "weakness" status effect on the villager.

Options for this include a splash potion of weakness or its lingering variant, a creeper explosion, an arrow of weakness, or a command that can inflict weakness. Once the zombie villager is weakened, players need to use the second item for the curing process: a golden apple.

Golden apples need to be fed to weakened zombie villagers in order to start the timer on the process of their curing. This can be observed clearly as the villager starts to shudder and the color of their eyes changes to red.

In Bedrock Edition, a zombie villager takes 2000 in-game ticks to be cured, which translates to 100 seconds or a minute and 40 seconds.

However, this can vary as the process can alternatively take between 3600 and 6000 ticks, which further translates to 180 to 300 seconds or between three and five minutes.

Once the zombie villager is cured, it will turn into a regular villager and can be given any profession the player wants.

Furthermore, the villager will provide its goods at a trading discount. However, this discount can only be accessed by the player who cured it.

