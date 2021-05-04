5 best Minecraft seeds to find abandoned villages

Abandoned villages are one of the coolest naturally generated structures in Minecraft. These villages rarely generate, usually with zombie villagers and semi-destroyed village ruins.

These abandoned villages are generated when all the villagers are turned into zombie villagers. Many blocks that make up the houses are replaced with cobwebs and vines. These villages often include chests full of loot and are great for XP because of the presence of all the zombie villagers.

Many players will seek after these abandoned structures because of their rarity in Minecraft.

Here are a few seeds with abandoned villages.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for abandoned villages

#1 - Abandoned Zombie Village

This seed will spawn the player in a desert biome. The abandoned village is in a nearby Savanna biome, and the player only has to walk through a short plains biome to reach it.

This village is populated with zombie villagers, so survival players should be careful while exploring the village. However, if the player travels through the village during the day, they should be relatively safe.

Seed: -916855337

#2 - An abandoned village near a jungle temple

Underwater jungle structure (Image via Minecraft-seeds)

There are tons of cool treasures to explore in this seed. Not only does this seed include an abandoned village, but it also includes a jungle temple, along with the underwater portal ruins shown above.

What's great about this seed is that the player spawns directly inside the abandoned village. With a high render distance, players will also be able to see the jungle temple, which is a short swim away across a small ocean biome. In between the jungle biome and the abandoned village, players will see the underwater nether portal ruins.

Seed: -8064548905772457900

#3 - Abandoned Zombie village in a taiga biome

Abandoned taiga village (Image via Minecraft-seeds)

It's uncommon for taiga villages to spawn in the first place, never mind an abandoned village. This village is in the middle of a spruce forest, which provides plenty of resources for players to collect before entering the zombie village.

This seed will spawn the player on top of a ruined nether portal, and within a short distance, the player will be able to see an abandoned village. This village is absolutely massive and will definitely have some chest loot for players to explore.

Besides the zombie village, this seed also includes a large ravine and several caves nearby, which provides players with more than enough resources needed to survive in Minecraft.

Seed: -737846020

#4 - Classic zombie village

Abandoned village near the dark oak forest (Image via gamersdecide)

The only thing truly special about this seed is the presence of the zombie village. This village has a lot of loot for players to explore.

This abandoned village would be the perfect place for players to repair and repopulate the village with regular villagers. Players would have plenty of fun killing off zombie villagers, or even curing them to turn them back into regular villagers.

Seed: 1028438881

#5 - Woodland mansion

Woodland mansion with an abandoned village (Image via lookingforseed)

It's very rare for players to find woodland mansions in Minecraft, but this seed goes above and beyond rare and has a woodland mansion near an abandoned village. It's no surprise that this village became zombified because of its proximity to the mansion.

There are several biomes near the mansion and abandoned village, including a mountainous region that is great for emeralds. While this seed is dangerous, players will have no shortage of fun exploring the mansion and collecting loot from chests within the village.

Seed: 575901225

