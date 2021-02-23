Some of the best seeds in Minecraft are the ones that contain broken and visually stunning generations.

Minecraft has a truly incredible level generation system that allows for the creation of millions of game worlds.

Typically, each and every world follows a certain set of rules and procedures for what can and cannot be spawned into the game.

However, like many things in life, Minecraft and its coding are not perfect, allowing the creation of some insanely broken seeds. Things like floating islands and structures spawned in crazy locations are all possible to find with the right Minecraft seed.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds that are insanely broken and stunning to witness.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

5 insanely broken Minecraft seeds

#5 - Tree Growing in Ruined Portal

A tree growing out of a Ruined Portal in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

In this Minecraft seed, a tree can be found growing out of a Ruined Portal. Needless to say, this is not a typical generation, as the tree should not have generated in the middle of the portal.

Advertisement

After all, the tree is not even connected to any form of dirt or grass and appears to be growing right out of the obsidian beneath it.

This generation is a textbook example of a rare and wacky structure generation.

Cords: 991, 64, 691

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -165713493

#4 - Scary Village

A scary-looking ravine in a Minecraft village thanks to the broken Ruined Portal generation (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

It appears as though some sort of dark energy or evil magic ripped a hole through this Minecraft village. In this seed, players will find what appears to be just another abandoned or ruined village.

However, upon close inspection, players will find that the Ruined Portal generation completely destroyed some of the landscape. Bits of the Ruined Portal can be found in the structure of one of the houses, and it looks like an abyssal ravine was ripped open.

With all the magma blocks, lava and Nether-themed blocks running amock, this Minecraft seed takes the cake for both scary and broken.

Cords: 1446, 75, 100

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 174562031

#3 - Igloo Duplex

Advertisement

An igloo merged with another structure in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed is home to a rather peculiar duplex-like structure generation inside of a village. Minecraft players who explore this seed will be able to find an igloo that spawned conjoined with another structure.

The unique features of each structure can still be identified and are slightly separate, but both have merged together to create one rather unique-looking structure.

This generation is, without question, exceedingly broken.

Cords: -1214, 68, 606

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1072988533

#2 - Pillager Outpost and Lava House

A Pillager outpost right in the middle of a village in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This seed looks like a bunch of nasty Illager mobs have taken over a poor Minecraft village. A pillager outpost can be found smack-dab in the middle of this village. This is something that is broken and really should not be allowed to generate.

To add even more broken elements, Minecraft also decided to spawn in a lava pit inside of the house next to the Pillager Outpost.

The villagers who call this Minecraft village home really had a tough break with this broken generation.

Cords: 477, 64, 523

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 2592

#1 - Floating House

Advertisement

Island seeds are usually a welcome find by the Minecraft player base, but floating island seeds are both impressive and insanely broken. Floating islands defy both the flaws of gravity and Minecraft level generation, but they can sometimes be found in the game.

This Minecraft seed features a small floating island that has a single villager house on top of it. Players would be doing themselves a disservice by not checking out this seed for themselves.

Cords: 100, 117, -733

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 2012137755