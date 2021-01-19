Naturally generated structures in Minecraft are unique buildings spawned into the game during world creation. This list of seeds contains some of the rarest and best that can be found.

Each Minecraft seed contains its own unique set of biomes of structures that can be explored and enjoyed by players. However, with millions of different seeds available for players to chose from, it can be difficult to find the very best.

To remove the time-consuming process of seed hunting, this list has compiled the best Minecraft seeds with rare and exceptional generations. Examples of what can be explored by players in-game include mashed up generations, tons of easy to obtain loot, and more.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds with rare and exceptional generations that can be immediately played on and enjoyed by players.

5 rare Minecraft seeds with exceptional generations

#5 - Shipwreck in Ice

A shipwreck that is fully intact amongst snow and ice in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

It looks like the sailors of this Minecraft ship had quite a rough day, as a shipwreck came to be found above ground amongst snow and ice. Players will be able to explore an entirely intact shipwreck marooned on a patch of ice and snow.

This structure is visually stunning, and it, along with the nearby biome, could be transformed into a truly epic Minecraft creation.

Advertisement

Finding exposed shipwrecks is rare enough, let alone one in such pristine condition in a unique location.

Cords: 1624, 63, -318

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 900500032

#4 - Treasure Room in a Nether Bastion

Treasure Room in a Nether Bastion in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

To find this fantastic generation, Minecraft players will need to journey into the Nether of this seed. Luckily, there is a ruined portal that is reasonably close to the spawn point of the map.

Once inside of the Nether, players should watch their step and tread with caution. A treasure room, or more appropriately a treasure platform, can be found filled to the brim with gold blocks not far from the portal.

With some careful maneuvering and handling of the nearby mobs, players can stuff their pockets filled with gold. Once all the gold has been obtained, players should be careful with their exit strategy not to lose it to the lava.

Cords of Ruined Portal: 224, 66, 85

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 836620467

#3 - Broken Mineshaft & Village

A broken mineshaft and village generation in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Advertisement

Upon first glance, this Minecraft village may not look like anything that is really all that special. Upon exploration, however, players will quickly find that the village itself is actually quite broken.

The entrance to the mine itself and all the nearby tracks are broken and busted. For both villagers and players alike, the functionality and placement of many of the structures are not conducive to productivity.

This seed is an incredibly fun one to explore and worth being checked out by players.

Cords: 955, 68, 88

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 445163964

#2 - Plenty of Easy Loot

This Minecraft seed has quick access to so many different structures that it is hard to list them all. There is a shipwreck close to spawn, a handful of villages, some desert temples, and more.

Almost every structure also has a chest that is jam-packed with useful items and equipment.

Players who decide to play this seed may find it fun to keep track of just how much free and easy loot they can obtain.

Cords of Shipwreck: 208, 67, -135

Cords of Village: 572, 65, -256

Cords of Desert Temple: 379, 64, 293

Advertisement

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 812064126

#1 - Floating Spawner above End Portal

A hostile mob spawner floating above an End Portal in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features an exceedingly broken generation, with a hostile mob spawner floating right above End Portal. A dungeon and the portal room decided to merge during level generation of this seed.

As a result, players are treated to this broken monstrosity of a portal room. Players who decide to journey to the End should be aware of all the spiders nearby.

By the time a player is ready to take on the Ender Dragon, a horde of spiders should not pose much of a threat.

Cords: -1154, 50, 1385

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 561366246