There are certain Minecraft seeds that have some extremely wacky and broken structure generations.

Minecraft's level generation system typically produces structures that are well placed and located in areas that make sense. This is rather remarkable as there are billions of unique seeds that players can explore in Minecraft.

However, players can sometimes encounter some rather wacky generations when it comes to structures. Sometimes structures can be found that are simply way too tall or forced themselves to generate in locations that they normally shouldn't.

This article will be showcasing five of the very best Minecraft seeds that contain wacky, broken, and peculiar generations.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds with wacky generations

#5 - Mansion over a Ravine

Mansion that brokenly spawned right over a ravine. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a woodland mansion that spawned right on top of a ravine. In order to support itself, the base of the mansion is just as tall as the ravine itself. This mansion really should not have generated in this location, but it decided to anyways.

Players should take the opportunity to appreciate this wacky generation, before going inside to claim all of the goodies inside of the mansion itself.

Cords: 592, 23, 552

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -67495082

#4 - Extremely Tall Pillager Outpost

A pillager outpost that generated far taller than normal in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

It will be difficult for players to sneak up on the Pillager mobs who are atop this Outpost. This Minecraft seed features a Pillager Outpost that is incredibly tall. Minecraft players who want to ascend and conquer this Outpost will surely have their work cut out for them.

Players would be able to save themselves some time by bringing a bucket filled with water with them. That way they could make a quick escape from the top of the tower by utilizing the water bucket.

Cords: 89, 116, 484

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1256894139

#3 - Massive Mansion

This mansion is taller than most others in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

It would take some intensive architecture to bring this mansion to life in the real world. This Minecraft seed features a mansion that is not only massive, but has it's base supported at the depths of the nearby water.

This mansion may be on the larger side, but unfortunately, that does not equate to additional rooms for players to explore inside. The hefty size and additional height of this mansion, mostly come from the solid blocks that make up the base.

This structure as a whole could also be transformed into a fantastic base with a seaside view.

Cords: 14593, 64, 236

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -725194074

#2 - Desert Temple over a Ravine

A skyscraper desert temple that hinges off into a ravine in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who are looking to pillage this desert temple, should be extra careful where they step. This Minecraft seed features a desert temple that forced itself to generate right on the edge of a ravine.

In order to actually support itself and somewhat follow the rules of gravity, the base of the temple goes all the way down into the lava filled ravine. Players who decide to claim the treasures within the temple need to be cautious of not only the enemies, but falling into the lava nearby on their way out.

Cords: 685, 64, 140

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 10001754

#1 - Pillager Outpost as tall as a Mountain

Minecraft seed with an incredibly tall Pillager Outpost inside of a village. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed that features a Pillager Outpost that is as tall as the nearby mountains. On a brief glance, players may not notice anything that they feel is out of place. There is a quaint little savanna village that is surrounded by nearby mountains and has a waterfall flowing directly into the village center.

However, there is a Pillager Outpost that perfectly blends in with the nearby surrounding mountains. After players conquer the outpost, this area could be transformed into a perfect base with a camouflaged watchtower.

Cords: 1443, 68, 528

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1092960939