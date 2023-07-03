7 best barn designs to build in Minecraft

In Minecraft, it is possible to build almost anything, any type of building, from the real world or one's imagination. That includes barns, a prevalent building choice for gamers over the years. Not only can they look good and easily fit a specific aesthetic, but they can also be practical and instrumental in Survival mode. Whether it's for housing animals or storing items, barns are great.

There are several ways to approach a build like this and many unique designs. Here are some to try out now.

Practical and 6 other barn designs to try out right away in Minecraft

7) Enormous barn

This is admittedly one of the hardest to build. This design is detailed and incredibly large. It's probably not well-suited for novice builders, but the result is undeniably fantastic.

It requires a lot of time and a lot of materials, so don't embark on this build without knowing that and being prepared. If you do, you will have one of the best-looking builds.

6) Practical barn

A barn serves a purpose in the real world, generally storing hay and animals. Horses, pigs, and other farm animals often inhabit them. In Minecraft, it can be the same way. This sort of barn design requires players to prioritize functionality over aesthetics.

There should be plenty of stalls in the barn, which may make the build rather large. Once it's done, horses, pigs, and any mob that players plan on breeding for items (cows, sheep, etc.) can be stored in the stalls.

5) Medieval barn

This medieval design is for those who want some creativity in their builds. This is not the traditional barn, and it doesn't try to look like it. It's more unique than that and meshes two building styles into one epic build.

Much like some others, this one has more beauty than utility. Nevertheless, the design is one not seen regularly by players.

4) Storage barn

Barns can serve another primary purpose in Minecraft besides housing animals: storing items. This barn design makes excellent use of barrels and can be rather large.

It is typically pretty tall, which provides plenty of space to store everything without taking up too much of the land. Building it with the right color and type of blocks can make it look just like a modern barn while also being pretty functional.

3) Open-concept barn

Barns don't always have to be fully enclosed. Many of them in the real world feature open windows. After all, these animals live outside most of the time, so they don't need fully enclosed and insulated walls to survive for the most part. This is even more true in Minecraft, where no cold weather can harm the animals.

This is a great way to make a good-looking build without using many materials.

2) Classic barn

Classic barns are among the easiest to build in the entire game. They're red and use mostly wood blocks. Getting and assembling the materials is easy, which is helpful if Minecraft players don't care as much about practicality.

Use red wool or concrete, wooden blocks, and others to accent it, and you will have a beautiful build.

1) Barn base

A barn in Minecraft does not have to be an excellent accessory build. It can be the main base, too. They can often make great starter bases. A barn can have room for people to stay and room for animals as well as a garden of sorts.

This can all be done in a relatively small area, too, which makes it easier to take on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Poll : 0 votes