6 best Minecraft 1.20 mods for Survival

Minecraft players can use mods to change a lot of in-game scenarios. They can turn into any mob or possess a new weapon in the game. For Survival mode, there are some mods that have been able to do what the title's developers Mojang did not for the main game, while adding a fun twist for players.

Either way, there are many interesting mods that work perfectly in conjunction with Survival. This article lists the best examples to try out now that the game is on version 1.20 across all platforms.

Minecraft Survival mods to try in the latest version

6) Raiyon's More Enchantments

Raiyon's More Enchantments is a Bedrock modification that is extremely useful in Survival mode. In Creative, enchantments don't mean anything. There's no reason to get a fully enchanted Diamond Sword because there's no danger in this game mode. In Survival, the more enchantments, the better.

As its name suggests, this add-on includes many more enchantments to the game, such as TreeCapitator for axes and Slime Feets for a pair of boots.

5) Xaero's Minimap

Xaero's Minimap adds a minimap to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Xaero's Minimap introduces a small change by incorporating a minimap in a small section of the screen. However, it makes a big difference in Survival mode. With it, players can see what is in the immediate area and even head out without a map, freeing up a slot.

This is not as important in Creative since players can fly around to find what they need. In Survival, though, this is an important add-on.

4) Held Light Sources

At some point, many players would have been on their final torch and wanted to use it as a light source. They have light, so why not? This may be a bit of an oversight from the developers, but it didn't change in the 1.20 update.

Fortunately, the Held Light Sources mod for Minecraft Bedrock Edition can help. Torches and many other items can now glow in hand, which is excellent for Survival.

3) Biomes O'Plenty

This incredible mod has been one of the most popular in Minecraft for a long time. While the 1.20 update added the Cherry Grove biome, there is still room for more biomes. Thankfully, as the name suggests, this mod adds a lot more. As the years go by, more biomes will be included in 1.21 and subsequent updates.

Until the main game catches up with Biomes O'Plenty, it will remain one of the best Survival mods.

2) OptiFine

The OptiFine mod improves graphics, among other things (Image via Mojang)

Most players already have OptiFine installed for Minecraft Java Edition. It is a mod that doesn't really change the gameplay but enhances in-game graphics and even boosts FPS. Highly customizable, allowing players to make many changes. The OptiFine mod basically only changes the way Minecraft looks aesthetically.

This is why it is so popular and can be a great addition to Survival mode.

1) Simply Light

Even after the 1.20 update, there are not too many viable lighting options. The standard ones available in the game simply don't work as well as they should. Fortunately, there are plenty of additions in the Simply Light mod that more than fix that issue. Mojang has many light-giving options in the game, but most are not helpful or very bright.

This mod makes the most sense in Survival since players can get whichever type of lighting they wish and even use light blocks in Creative mode.

