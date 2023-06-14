7 best Minecraft build ideas using cherry wood

Minecraft 1.20's Trails & Tales update introduced two new sets of usable wood blocks, though the one that seems to be getting plenty of appreciation is cherry wood, which is harvested in cherry blossom grove biomes. This isn't too surprising, as the fanbase has asked Mojang for cherry trees to be included in the game for years.

The developer has finally acquiesced, and fans have been coming up with plenty of creative ideas involving cherry trees and the wood they provide. The number of builds shared among community members is as vast as each individual player's creativity within Minecraft, so the possibilities are endless.

If Minecraft fans are looking for some interesting ideas for builds using the cherry wood set, there are plenty of sources of inspiration that can be looked to.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Fairy cottage and other Minecraft 1.20 cherry wood build ideas worth checking out in June 2023

1) Wedding Arch

This Minecraft build by Isolcorgaming6531 is a small one compared to many of its counterparts. However, it's no less appealing. Given the pastel pink coloration of cherry leaves and cherry wood planks, they make for an elegant arrangement for builds like this wedding arch.

Given that weddings don't exactly take place often in Minecraft, players can certainly use the arches for other purposes. A creation like this should fit nicely in a garden or on the approach path of a cherry wood home, or maybe even a nice addition to a travel path as players make their way through the world.

2) Fairy Cottage

GraySun8151 @GraySun8151



Do you like them !!? I think they are great!

#Minecraft I designed this Fairy cottage with the new Minecraft 1.20 blocks!Do you like them !!? I think they are great! #Minecraft 建築コミュ #Minecraft builds I designed this Fairy cottage with the new Minecraft 1.20 blocks!Do you like them !!? I think they are great!#Minecraft #Minecraft建築コミュ #Minecraftbuilds https://t.co/MvEli3QvMC

Pastel pink and purple color palettes go together quite well in Minecraft, as seen in this magnificent cottage built by the builder GraySun8151. The cottage combines a dark wooden frame with cherry wood planks for the exterior walls and roof. The building also utilizes amethyst clusters for splashes of purple in the palette.

The pink hue of cherry wood is by no means limited to only being paired with amethyst in Minecraft 1.20, but there is certainly something very soothing about this build. It looks like a perfect place to come back to after a long day of adventuring in the Overworld, Nether, or even the End.

3) Cherry Tree House

Although Minecraft 1.20's cherry trees aren't particularly large by default, that hasn't stopped some builders like CamoflaugeDave from taking things to the next level. Using cherry wood planks, logs, leaves, and a few barrels and lanterns, this build imagines the popular treehouse archetype within a massive cherry tree.

Thanks to the multi-level concept at play as well as the accompanying module made of cherry wood planks, players have a surprising amount of room to move around and place any amenities they need in this creation.

4) Hobbit Hole

Much like treehouse builds in Minecraft, hobbit holes are also incredibly popular, particularly among fantasy fans or those in the Cottagecore community. This build by Breadley utilizes a heavy dose of cherry wood planks in its construction, pairing them with azalea trees for their purple flowers and adding cherry leaves for additional foliage.

Pink petal blocks, also found within Minecraft's cherry grove biomes, are scattered along the broken pathway to the hobbit hole. This creates a very rustic and overgrown feeling that these subterranean structures are well-known for.

5) Campsite/Picnic Area

Some Minecraft builds go for a much more holistic approach that is a little more in tune with nature. A perfect example is this campsite by MomoiroIchika, who combined cherry tree leaves with pink wool and pink/white carpet blocks to create a particularly aesthetically pleasing campsite.

The site comes complete with miniaturized cherry trees for added decoration and a pink stained glass fire pit surrounded by pink petals. As far as campsites go, this one fits right in with the Trails & Tales update's newest in-game biome.

6) Nether Portal

Nether portal builds come in many shapes and sizes, but sometimes the smaller-scale versions can be both cheap to build and visually appealing. This creation by Craftxing is a perfect example, utilizing cherry wood planks and trapdoors to create a framing around a standard-sized Nether portal frame.

For some additional flare, there's some color pop of purple, courtesy of some azaleas placed strategically around the build. Chains are also used to hold lantern blocks in place, creating a suspended appearance that keeps things just slightly eerie, as is the custom with the Nether. The portal's purple glow is also a natural fit in the color scheme.

7) Japanese Temple

Japanese architecture has remained one of the fixtures among Minecraft builders everywhere, presenting both a challenge and a remarkably gorgeous final product. Since cherry/sakura trees are very much a part of these buildings' aesthetic, the 1.20 update couldn't have come at a better time to give fans even more control.

Combining crimson blocks from the Nether, blackstone, and a healthy dose of lanterns and cherry wood planks, this temple looks like the perfect spot to stop for a moment and relax. The snow and cherry trees overlooking the build also stand as a testament to superb site placement, bringing this entire creation by Iwata23_craft together.

Poll : 0 votes