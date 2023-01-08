5 best Minecraft treehouse builds in 2023

Building a treehouse in Minecraft is a great way to make a practical house while still having fun. However, finding the right spot for your treehouse can also be challenging. After all, every branch and trunk out there isn't just suitable for building a home away from home. Sometimes, you might need to build the whole tree.

Players always show off new builds on a building server or YouTube.This article will list five of the best Minecraft treehouse builds that will inspire you on your next adventure.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Cottagecore and 4 other treehouse builds that are beautiful and fun

5) Spooky Treehouse

This is the spookiest house on this list, great for the Halloween season. It's a twisted take on a classic treehouse with a bit more creep factor. This build was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Lex The Builder.

The treehouse is built around the tree, with a big interior taking up the middle of the tree. The whole tree was constructed to make this build as the tree is not like any normal one you may have seen; it has a much thicker base. This would be a fantastic treehouse to make while playing on a survival server.

4) Easy Treehouse

The Easy Treehouse is perfect for all new players. It's the easiest one to build and can be done in less than a Minecraft day, as it's primarily made from wood. This treehouse can be built in survival mode and will keep you safe from any mobs trying to harm you.

This build uses lanterns, giving it an exceptionally aesthetic look. Players can construct this build on almost anyone tree they choose, as it's not too big. The YouTuber Bhujang plays made this tutorial.

3) Cottagecore Treehouse

This tiny cottagecore treehouse is excellent for a starter home. It has enough room to feature a bed, chest, and torches to keep you safe from mobs. It's easy to build, too! Just add a ladder up the tree, and it's pretty much just a house sitting on top.

This design would be great if you're new to Minecraft or want something simple to expand on later. Indeed a fantastic build that would stand out on any cottagecore server. Sillyblocks made this YouTube video.

2) Jungle Survival Base

This build is a perfect example of how to turn an otherwise undesirable location into a great base. The first step is to clear out the area and build your home, but then you can expand it later by adding more trees. This will create an enclosed space where mobs don't hang out too much, making it easy to protect yourself from creepers or zombies that might come by during the night.

This treehouse is a little more complex than others on this list because it takes some time and effort to get started—but don't let that stop you! The Minecraft YouTuber Dry Bread made this build.

1) Ultimate Jungle Base Floating Treehouse

The Ultimate Jungle Base Floating Treehouse is a massive treehouse in the middle of the jungle biome. It has enough room to include a kitchen, multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, and bridges to access the treehouse from all sides.

This is a crazy tutorial; it's an insanely big build, so the tutorial was split into multiple videos so it wouldn't seem as daunting to someone trying to build it. The Minecraft YouTuber Reimiho made this fantastic treehouse.

Many treehouse builds are available online for all kinds of Minecraft servers and players, but these five seem to be a cut above the rest.

