5 best mods to use in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

In just one day, the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will be released to the world. It will bring a plethora of new features like biomes, structures, blocks, items, and much more. However, most players will still use several mods to further enhance their gameplay. Mods can change almost anything in the title, from smaller in-game settings to the entire world and gameplay experience.

Not all the mods will automatically be compatible with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. However, there are a few modders who have already started updating their creations to run on the latest installment. Of course, players won't be able to download the updated mods immediately after the game update drops.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Just Enough Items and other great mods to use in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) OptiFine

OptiFine will soon release the mod update for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

OptiFine is arguably the most famous mod for Minecraft. It is a performance mod that drastically improves the overall smoothness of the title by optimizing several in-game engines.

OptiFine supports shaders, which make the game look much better. It also adds a bunch of new video settings for players to tweak.

Since OptiFine is so famous, its modding team usually releases the official version of their updated mod soon after Mojang launches a game update.

2) Sodium

Sodium is also a performance mod that will soon be updated for Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Sodium is another performance mod for Minecraft that is equally as popular as OptiFine. It optimizes several in-game engines to run the game smoothly. For those using a low-end device, this mod can drastically increase FPS. It usually comes with Iris shader support, which is another mod that supports various shaders.

Sodium is a must-have after the 1.20 Trails and Tales update drops, though the modders could take a few days to update it.

3) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items changes the GUI interface to make it more intuitive in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Since there are loads of blocks and items in Minecraft, players who are new to the title can get confused about the GUI of certain blocks. Just Enough Items is a brilliant mod that completely changes how the GUI of a crafting table, furnace, smithing table, etc., looks.

With several new blocks and items coming to the game, players will want to know about their crafting recipes and how they can be used. This is where Just Enough Items can be greatly helpful.

4) JourneyMap

JourneyMap adds all sorts of map-related features to the 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

The new Minecraft update will introduce the Cherry Grove biome and Trail Ruins. Additionally, older structures in new chunks will also generate fresh blocks and items. Those who are veterans of the game might not need a minimap, but some would want one.

This is where JourneyMap comes in handy. This mod adds all kinds of map-related features to the game. It even showcases underground cave systems and maps of other realms.

5) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass allows players to find biomes in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via CurseForge)

As mentioned above, players would love to quickly find the Cherry Grove biome that will generate after the new update. However, this biome will be slightly difficult to locate, especially in older worlds.

Nature's Compass can be used to locate any biome in all three realms of Minecraft. With its help, explorers can easily find the new biome in their old worlds. Since this mod is also quite famous in the community, it is likely to get an update soon after Mojang drops Trails and Tales.

Poll : 0 votes