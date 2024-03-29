Minecraft 1.21 is turning out to be the new combat update

The Minecraft 1.21 update can be labeled as the second combat update. While Mojang Studios already added one all the way back in 2016, they have created somewhat of a new installment that adds a healthy amount of combat-related features. The 1.21 update will encourage players to head into dangerous parts of the vast world and fight hostile mobs to obtain new weapons and useful items.

Here is a deep dive into why the Minecraft 1.21 update can unofficially be called the second combat update.

Reasons why Minecraft 1.21 can be termed the new combat update

New weapons in Minecraft 1.21 update

The mace and the wind charge are two new weapons in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the main reasons why the Minecraft 1.21 update is the new combat update is because it introduces two unique weapons: mace and wind charge.

The wind charge is a ranged weapon that was initially introduced as the breeze's. However, Mojang Studios soon made it into an obtainable item. Players can kill the breeze mob, obtain their breeze rods, and craft them into wind charges. These ranged weapons can be thrown by hand to knock entities away.

Though it does not do a lot of damage, it is still great to get out of difficult situations, especially when a horde of hostile mobs are blocking players.

The mace is a new melee weapon that was introduced a few months after the 1.21 update was announced. It is hammer-like, and can be crafted using a breeze rod and a heavy core that can be found in an ominous vault.

The mace has unique damage mechanics. Its attack damage increases with each block a player falls from. This means that the higher the player falls from, the higher its damage will be. This makes the mace an extremely overpowered weapon in the game.

Both the wind charge and mace can be used together as well. Players can shoot the wind charge underneath to get a jump boost, and then use the mace's smash attack on an entity to deal more damage.

New area to fight in Minecraft 1.21 update

Trial chamber is a brand new structure filled with hostile mobs to fight (Image via Mojang Studios)

The upcoming update also brings a new structure called the trial chamber. As the name suggests, this area will be filled with different challenges like spawners summoning hostile mobs, dispensers shooting arrows, and more.

It poses a challenge to the player and encourages them to take out their weapon and head into the fight with various mobs. The new trial chamber spawners summon entities according to the number of people approaching it.

Furthermore, it has a special ominous event that can be activated when a player comes near a trial spawner with a Bad Omen status effect. This essentially increases the difficulty level of the structure, giving hostile mobs better gear to fight.

New potions and enchantments in Minecraft 1.21 update

New enchantments, potions and status effects makes the Minecraft 1.21 update feel like combat update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The 1.21 update adds four new mob effects that ominous trial spawner entities spawn with. These are called Oozing, Infested, Wind-charged, and Weaving. Players can also create potions with these effects using slime, stone blocks, breeze rods, and cobweb blocks, respectively.

With the new mace weapon, Mojang Studios also added new exclusive enchantments: Density, Breach, and Wind burst. All of them are exclusive to the new weapon, along with being offensive in nature and increasing the damage in one way or another.