How to get ominous bottles in Minecraft?

Ominous bottles are brand-new potion-like items that will be added to Minecraft 1.21 update. With the upcoming installment, Mojang Studios will change how the bad omen status effect works with ominous bottles. Previously, the effect was particularly for village raids. Now, with new ominous bottles, it is heavily connected to the new trial chambers that will also be added with the 1.21 update.

Here is everything you need to know about the new ominous bottles coming to Minecraft.

Everything you need to know about ominous bottles in Minecraft

How to find an ominous bottle in Minecraft?

Previously, killing a raid captain—a Pillager with a banner on its back—was all it took to trigger the bad omen status effect. The Minecraft 1.21 update will drastically alter this mechanic. Only trial chamber vaults, ominous vaults, and killing a raid captain will yield this bottle.

Trial vaults

Regular trial vaults can offer ominous bottles. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trial chambers can be discovered by venturing into the Overworld's underground cave system. Once located, you must battle multiple trial spawners that summon different hostile creatures. There's a slim chance that one of these spawners will drop a trial key, which opens vault blocks. There is an 18% chance that one of these blocks will drop an ominous bottle.

Ominous vaults

Ominous vault can also offer loads of valuable loot. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ominous vault, which can only be opened when you already have a bad omen effect, also has a 13.4% chance of dropping an ominous bottle. These special vaults are much rarer and harder to find in a trial chamber.

Raid captain

Raid captain will now drop an ominous bottle rather than applying bad omen directly. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Lastly, raid captains typically spawn with a crew of pillagers patrolling around the world. These groups can appear anywhere in the Overworld when a world is older than 100 minutes, except mushroom fields. When a raid captain is killed, it will drop the new ominous bottle and its banner.

What the ominous bottle does and how to use it in Minecraft?

Ominous bottle gives bad omen effect

Bad omen effect after drinking an ominous bottle. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bad omen status effect used to be applied whenever you kill a raid captain. With the new ominous bottle, however, the potion will now apply the bad omen status effect. The status effect will last an hour and forty minutes whenever you drink from the ominous bottle.

The bad omen status effect has also been drastically updated. Not only does it initiate a village raid, but it can also start a special ominous event down in the new trial chambers.

The ominous bottle can have five levels of bad omen status effect. These levels determine the difficulty of the raids and trials in a village and trial chamber, respectively.

How does the new bad omen effect work?

Raid omen and trial omen whenever a player either enters a village or approaches a trial spawned, respectively. (Image via Mojang Studios)

When you enter a village with a bad omen effect, it will convert into a raid omen that will remain for 30 seconds. This is essentially a buffer time that you will get to either commit to the raid or flee from the village. After 30 seconds, the raid omen effect clears and a village raid begins if a player is in the vicinity.

On the other hand, if players enter a trial chamber with a bad omen effect and approach a trial spawner, that particular spawner and all the other spawners in the structure will turn ominous and change colors, commencing the ominous trials event in Minecraft.