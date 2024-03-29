What are ominous trial spawners in Minecraft 1.21?

What are the new ominous trial spawners in the Minecraft 1.21 update? The revamping of the Bad Omen effect has led to the creation of new items and blocks, and ominous trial spawners are but one example. In comparison to standard trial spawners, ominous trial spawners are created through the use of the Bad Omen effect and offer riskier mobs to battle but better rewards for doing so.

According to Mojang, ominous events, and by extension ominous trial spawners, are a controlled way for players to increase their challenge and rewards while exploring trial chambers in the Minecraft 1.21 update. Players will have their hands full with the mobs spawned by the ominous trial spawner, but what they receive for their work could be worth the effort.

All you need to know about the ominous trial spawner in Minecraft 1.21

Ominous trial spawners create more dangerous mobs (Image via Mojang)

After consuming an ominous bottle in Minecraft 1.21 (found by killing pillager raid captains outside of a raid or looting them from vaults in a trial chamber), you will activate the Bad Omen effect. In its revamped form, you can then head to a trial chamber, and when you are within a 14-block area of a trial spawner (as well as having a line of sight on it), the spawner will become an ominous one.

Once a trial spawner has become ominous, it will begin spawning tougher hostile mobs, many of which can wear equipment, including armor featuring some of the new armor trims like the bolt pattern. While not every mob spawned by the ominous trial spawner can wear armor, those that do can be equipped with chainmail, iron, or even diamond quality armor.

If you manage to defeat all of the mobs the ominous spawner creates, it will eject rewards just like an ordinary trial spawner. These rewards tend to be of higher quality than a standard spawner, and this includes ominous trial keys, which can unlock ominous vault blocks that can be found scattered throughout trial chambers, flanked by candles, and burning with soul flames.

An ominous vault in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

It should be noted that without consuming an ominous bottle and activating Bad Omen, trial spawners won't turn into ominous trial spawners in Minecraft. This means that the bottles are imperative for the collection of ominous trial keys and unlocking ominous vaults. Fortunately, both standard and ominous vaults can offer ominous bottles as a reward for being unlocked, so players should find them easily.

Bad Omens revamp has given players in Minecraft 1.21 more control over increasing the challenge and rewards during their adventures. Be that as it may, if you plan to use an ominous bottle when you head into a trial chamber, you should prepare accordingly. Bad Omen can activate multiple ominous trial spawners at once, so you should be prepared for combat.

Whatever the case, if you are willing to travel to trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21, it doesn't hurt to keep an ominous bottle handy, especially if you want to make the most of any time spent in the labyrinthine structures.