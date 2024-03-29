10 best loot to find in Minecraft trial chambers

The single largest feature of Minecraft 1.21, both in terms of scope and scale, is the trial chamber. These structures are roughly equivalent to strongholds in terms of size and are filled with spawners ready to threaten even the most prepared of players. In fact, trial chambers are the most dangerous structure in Minecraft's Overworld, but they offer similarly amazing loot to compensate.

The 10 best pieces of loot that players can expect to find within trial chambers can be found below, along with explanations as to why they are great to find.

The 10 best loot items in Minecraft trial chambers

1) Heavy Core

The mace's knockback ability also helps make heavy cores the best trial chamber loot (Image via Mojang)

Heavy cores are a new block intended to be used either as a decorative block or to craft Minecraft's new mace. It is an incredible weapon, capable of killing every mob in Minecraft with health in a single shot by converting distance fallen into extra entity damage. In fact, maces are such amazing weapons that they are the sole reason heavy cores are the best bit of trial chamber loot.

2) Wind Burst Books

Wind burst is the rarest of the new mace enchantments and is only available as loot from ominous vault blocks. It allows players to spring back up into the air after striking an opponent while falling, with each of the three levels providing more bounce than the last. It's one of the best pieces of loot from trial chambers due to the addition of a super fun and skillful way to use the mace.

3) Tridents

Tracking down drowned to try and get tridents was awful and slow (Image via Mojang)

Tridents are the rarest loot item available from regular Minecraft vault blocks. Before this, they were only obtainable if a drowned happened to both spawn with a trident and drop it on death. That is unlikely on Bedrock, at a base chance of 25%, and rare on Java, at a base chance of 8.5%. Tridents are fantastic weapons and by far one of the best pieces of trial chamber loot.

4) Mending Books

Mending trades are amazing, but trading is also less interesting than combat (Image via Mojang)

Mending is by far the best enchantment in Minecraft. It converts experience directly into durability on damaged items worn or held by the player, at a generous rate of 2 durability per experience point used. It allows powerful god armor and tools, such as Minecraft's best fishing rod, to last forever. Having a new way to get it outside of villager trading and fishing is amazing.

5) Enchanted Golden Apples

Enchanted golden apples are seen as one of the best pieces of loot in the game (Image via Mojang)

Enchanted golden apples may not be craftable anymore, but they are still obtainable as structure loot from many of Minecraft's best structures.

They are the best defensive consumable in the entire game, granting players eight hearts worth of absorption health for two minutes, along with fire resistance I and regular resistance I for five minutes. Players also get eight hearts of regen in Java and 50 hearts of regen in Bedrock.

6) Density Books

Density is the most common of the new Minecraft mace enchantments. It has five levels, with damage dealt per block fallen increasing by half a heart per level. This means that at level five, the enchantment causes 2.5 hearts of extra damage per block, bringing the mace up to a total of four damage per block. The impact of this upgrade is huge, making the mace even better for one-shotting Minecraft bosses.

7) Breach Books

Thankfully breach can be added with everything else, so it's just a bonus (Image via Mojang)

Breach is the last of the mace enchantments to be mentioned, not because it's worse than the rest but because it's less useful on average. This is because it reduces a target's armor by 15% per level, up to 75% at level V. While immensely useful in PvP, those situations occur less in multiplayer survival and are almost entirely irrelevant in single-player, outside of rare armored mobs.

It's a fantastic enchantment, just less so as loot.

8) Ominous Bottles

Bad omen's icon has been updated along with this revamp (Image via Mojang)

Ominous bottles are an amazing new addition to the game from 1.21 that replaces the original bad omen effect. Now, rather than having bad omen automatically applied when defeating a raid captain, players must use this consumable item, obtainable from raid captains or trial chamber vaults. There are different levels of ominous bottles, equating to the variations in levels of bad omen.

The days of accidental raids are finally over, thanks to this convenient quality-of-life item.

9) Smithing Templates

On the left is the flow trim, and on the right is armor with the bolt trim (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft trial chambers are also bringing two new stylish armor trims as loot. The first of these is the bolt armor pattern, which is obtainable as a rare reward from regular vaults and appears to have large bolts holding the armor together, hence the name.

The second armor trim is the flow armor trim, named for the wavy and flowing design it imparts on trimmed armor. It is exclusive to the ominous variant of vault blocks.

10) Banner Patterns

The guster pattern in particular will make for cool Minecraft fantasy flags (Image via Mojang)

There are also two new banner patterns being added to the game that players will be able to use to spice up potential medieval castle builds.

The more common of the two is the guster pattern, which closely resembles Minecraft 1.21's new breeze mob. It can be found as loot in regular vaults, with ominous vaults providing players with the flow pattern. This pattern resembles a ball of air shooting forward, an obvious fit for the update for obvious, wind-charge-related reasons.