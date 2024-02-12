How trial chambers are different from all other Minecraft structures

There are many exciting new additions coming in Minecraft 1.21, from armadillos and their scutes to wolf armor and replayable dungeon-style structures. These repeatable arenas are known as trial chambers, and along with the breeze mob found within, are the single most hyped feature within the coming game update.

In this article, players will find a list of all the ways this new structure differentiates itself from other iconic structures within Minecraft. These include the ever-elusive and dangerous woodland mansion or their spawner-sharing cousins, the original Minecraft dungeon.

All the major ways Minecraft's new trial chambers differ from other structures

Breeze and wind charges

A breeze attacking the player in a trial chamber (Image via Mojang Studios)

The two largest additions and most unique features of the upcoming trial chambers are the breeze and its unique drop, known as wind charges.

This elemental being acts as a potential mob for trial spawners. They are slightly hardier than creepers with 15 hearts and fast, jumping around quickly to stay out of melee range. This makes sense, as they are totally immune to all projectiles as a result of their windy nature. So, distance means safety for them. They shoot wind charges at players, projectiles that deal little damage but fling players into the air.

When killed, breeze drop these wind charges. When thrown by players, wind charges knock back entities, the player included. They can use this to increase jump height and distance, fight off mobs, or interact with redstone components. This is possible because wind charges also blow doors, gates, and trapdoors open or closed, flip levers, and press buttons and pressure plates.

Trial spawners

A cave spider trial spawner (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trial chambers are also coming with two new, unique blocks. The first is the trial spawner, which is similar to older spawners, though they will spawn one of the mobs mentioned above, with the blocks making up the room acting as clues. When activated, the spawner will check the number of players and spawn a number of mobs to scale the fight's difficulty appropriately.

Once its mobs are defeated, the trial chamber will eject some loot, including potential trial keys, emeralds, potions, and golden carrots, before entering a 30-minute cooldown period, indicated by smoke particles. Thereafter, players can interact with the spawner again, starting a new fight and getting more loot.

This means that trial chambers can be farmed over and over again for resources.

Mob Menagerie

Mobs from several different biomes attacking the player (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are nine different mobs that can be found within trial chambers, making it the widest array of mobs found in any Minecraft structure. Trial chambers are also unique in that they combine mobs from different biomes and structures, such as desert husks and stronghold silverfish. The full list of mobs is:

Husks

Silverfish

Baby zombies

Breeze

Cave spiders

Skeletons

Slime

Spiders

Stray

Vault blocks

A vault block (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vault blocks are also being added to trial chambers. Players can unlock them with a trial key, after which the vault will offer unique loot. Vaults can be used by any number of players, though each player can only loot a vault once. Some of this loot includes enchanted golden apples, diamond tools and armor, and emeralds.

Smashing pots

Pots found in a trial chamber (Image via Mojang Studios)

In what seems like an intentional reference to the Legend of Zelda's collectibles and items hidden within pots, trial chambers will feature decorated pots that players can break to potentially get items like lapis, gold, iron, amythest, and even whole blocks of emerald and diamond.

This also makes Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers unique, as they are the only structure where decorated pots spawn naturally.

Minecraft's upcoming 1.21 update promises to be loaded with new features, such as the sheer complexity and depth of new content and mechanics being added alongside trial chambers.