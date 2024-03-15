5 interesting facts about breeze in Minecraft

The breeze is one of a few mobs included in the upcoming feature-filled Minecraft 1.21 update. It fits in nicely as an air-based counterpart to the Nether's dangerous blaze. Breeze are coming to the game with some of the most unique and interesting mechanics of any mob, and the newly introduced mace weapon shows that they are still having things added.

This article lists five of the most interesting breeze quirks, along with explanations as to what makes the mob so different in the game.

5 interesting facts about Minecraft's breeze mob

1) The breeze is a redstone component

One of the most interesting things about the breeze is the potential redstone uses (Image via Mojang)

The wind charges that the breeze uses to attack players in Minecraft are capable of interacting with buttons, levers, non-iron doors, trapdoors, and fence gates. This means that the mob could be trapped and used within a player-detection-based RNG system. It might even eventually be used in some of Minecraft's most advanced farms. Only time will tell when it comes to redstone.

The wind charges used by the breeze can also extinguish candles and ring bells. Since candles are one of the main sources of light in Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers, this might plunge players into darkness and allow extra enemies to spawn. This means that they should always be a priority to take out when they spawn.

2) Breeze are immune to ranged weapon damage

Arrows are sent soaring away from the breeze (Image via Mojang)

The harsh winds seen circling the breeze's main body like a tornado are not just for show. They literally push arrows and thrown tridents away. The mob can use its control of wind to deflect any hostile projectiles, making it immune to ranged damage.

This means players will have to get close to the breeze to deal damage, which is easier said than done due to the knockback wind charges deal.

3) Breeze have unique behaviors

Breeze may not be immune to invisibility, but they might as well be (Image via Mojang)

There are a ton of strange behaviors unique to the breeze. For example, if a player manages to be within two blocks of a breeze, it will stop attacking, electing instead to run away.

Another interesting fact about the breeze is that its eyebrows and surrounding wind particles are immune to invisibility. This Minecraft potion effect is normally one of the game's best and would be especially beneficial on a mob as quick and mobile as the breeze. This makes their strange immunity to this buff as interesting as it is strange.

4) Breeze have incredible jumps

Even a 12-block jump for the breeze is a remarkable distance (Image via Mojang)

As established previously, the breeze has a few interesting behaviors that mean staying away from players is vital to their survival. It needs to be at range, where it is immune to damage and won't stop attacking.

This explains why the breeze has one of the best jumps out of all mobs in the game. They can jump five blocks vertically and can leap a staggering 15 blocks horizontally. For perspective, this means they can clear almost an entire chunk in one jump.

5) Breeze damage is certainly noteworthy

Breeze are not much threat damage-wise, even to unarmored players (Image via Mojang)

Another interesting fact about the breeze is that it is one of the weakest mobs in Minecraft, at least when it comes to damage. On easy and normal, its attacks deal a half heart of damage, while it deals 0.75 hearts of damage on hard. This is the least amount of damage something can deal in-game (while still technically dealing damage).

For comparison, silverfish, routinely considered the weakest mob in the title, deal an identical amount of damage. However, unlike silverfish, which only have four hearts of health, the breeze has a tanky 15. This makes them one of the tougher regular enemies to run into.