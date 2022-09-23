5 weakest mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft worlds can be menacing places due to the presence of hostile mobs. However, not all of these creatures are dangerous.

Some hostile mobs fall way short of being threatening. When confronted, players should have an easier time dealing with them. These creatures can be defeated with lower-grade equipment in many situations, and they don't deal quite as much damage as other mobs.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the weakest monsters in the game as of this year's 1.19 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Slimes, Silverfish, and 3 other weak Minecraft mobs as of The Wild Update

1) Magma Cubes

A magma cube jumps in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Magma cubes are similar to slimes but are found in the Nether. These mobs are more dangerous than their Overworld cousins. However, even with their increased damage output and increased attack speed, they aren't too threatening.

The most dangerous aspect of magma cubes is their slightly randomized jump height, which can make it difficult to hit them mid-air. Much like slimes, they also break into smaller cubes when sustaining damage.

Though they're dangerous to a certain extent, an observant Minecraft player should be able to handle a magma cube fairly easily. They should steer clear of its jumps and keep breaking it apart until there's nothing left.

2) Slimes

Slimes of various sizes as seen in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Slimes operate much like magma cubes but are far less dangerous. They aren't much to worry about in Minecraft. They're still capable of dealing damage with their jump attacks, but that's about all they can do.

As long as players can telegraph their jumps, which are not as random as those of magma cubes, slimes essentially pose very little threat. Players can simply whittle them down to their smallest form and eliminate them. In fact, the smallest slimes aren't even capable of harming players.

3) Shulker

Shulkers are primarily defensive in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Found within the End dimension, shulkers are defensive-minded creatures that attempt to blend into their surroundings until they're forced to protect themselves.

To that end, shulkers are capable of firing guided projectiles that deal a small amount of damage (two hearts/four damage) and cause the target to levitate for 10 seconds. The larger threat to players when dealing with a shulker is their levitation aspect, which can cause fall damage if players float too high.

If players can mitigate the levitation effect and avoid the shulker's bullets, the mob becomes effectively defenseless.

4) Silverfish

A player discovers a silverfish after breaking an infested stone block (Image via u/chiver293/Reddit)

Found hidden in infested stone blocks, typically near strongholds, silverfish are more of a nuisance than anything in Minecraft. Even in Hard Mode, these creatures are only capable of dealing 1.5 damage points to players.

Silverfish tend to scramble for a new stone block to infest when flushed out of their hiding place, making them quite averse to combat in general. Furthermore, with only eight total health points, they can be defeated with just a few strikes.

5) Endermites

Endermites are incredibly weak and don't serve many purposes (Image via Mojang)

Endermites are mobs that occasionally spawn when an ender pearl is broken. They are creepy little bugs but are immensely weak.

At maximum attack strength in Hard Mode, endermites can only deal a total of three damage. They also possess a paltry eight health points, making them easy prey for anybody that wishes to battle them.

In fact, endermen hate endermites. Players who know an enderman is in the area can let the slender mob defeat the little bugs for them. On the upside, players can use this fact to their advantage, as endermites make excellent bait for enderman farms.

