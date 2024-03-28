What are ominous events in Minecraft?

Minecraft is getting a ton of new things before the official release of the 1.21 update, and the latest one joining the list is ominous events. As the name suggests, these events are designed to make Minecraft more challenging for the players. However, with difficult challenges come greater rewards, and the same is the case with ominous events.

Ominous events are an expansion of the bad omens that players must be familiar with. There are two types of ominous events at the moment: village raids and ominous trials. While players must be familiar with village raids, the ominous trials are a new addition. Here’s everything you need to know about ominous events in Minecraft.

All additions under ominous events in Minecraft

Ominous trial key (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ominous events are an umbrella of different challenging events that test the player's combat abilities. For example, Illager raids have been added as one of the ominous events. Apart from this, a lot of new content has been added under these events, all explained in detail in the Minecraft snapshot 24w13a patch notes.

The game now has ominous bottles, ominous trials, ominous trial spawners, and ominous trial keys and vaults as well.

Starting with an ominous bottle, these items come in five different levels, each representing a level of bad omen. Consuming the bad omen bottle will result in a bad omen lasting one hour and 40 minutes. These bottles can be found in vaults or dropped by Raid Captains when defeated outside a raid.

Ominous trials are another exciting addition to Minecraft, and they aim to make the trial chambers that are already demanding even more challenging. This event can be experienced by finding a trial chamber with a bad omen. Due to the bad omen, players will face more challenging trial spawners.

Ominous trial spawners (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to the trial spawner in Minecraft, the ominous trial spawners will be visually distinct from the normal trial spawner as they have a blue glow instead of the regular orange. This blue color would be due to the soul flame in ominous trial spawners instead of normal flames.

These trial spawners will spawn more challenging mobs and even potions and projectiles on top of unsuspecting players, making it even more challenging. These spawners' projectiles will always have a single type of lingering potion. Do note that all of these features are experimental and can change when the final version is released.

Finally, let’s come to the ominous trial key and vault. As players know, the entire point of going into the trial chambers is to defeat the breeze, unlock the vault using the trial key, and get rare rewards. But the ominous trial vault takes the reward to the next level.

The ominous trial vaults contain more valuable items compared to normal vaults. This means there’s a better chance of getting the coveted heavy core block from these vaults than normal ones.