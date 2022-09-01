5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for jungle biomes

Jungles are one of the most expansive and crowded biomes in Minecraft. As one would expect, they contain hundreds of trees that are spaced extremely close to each other. The height and spacing between these trees help players traverse on treetops instead of the jungle floor.

The biome contains a valuable structure known as a jungle temple, which contains a decent chunk of loot. It also hosts the cheerful (and tameable) parrot mob, cocoa plants, and a lush green terrain with vines, occasional rivers, and caves.

This article lists five of the best jungle seeds in Minecraft 1.19 in 2022.

1) Bamboo jungle spawn (Seed: 1559701409609232210)

The bamboo jungle seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a bamboo jungle biome, one of the three variants of the jungle biome.

Bamboo jungles have large amounts of bamboo that shoot up from the ground and can be broken and collected in order to make sticks.

Players can find a regular jungle biome to the east of spawn, a wooded badlands biome to the west, and an ocean to the north. A ruined portal also sits south of the bamboo jungle.

2) Mountain spawn with jungle (Seed: 4923725547689910475)

This jungle generates within a valley (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns Minecraft players on a stony peaks mountain biome. Players can find an ancient city right below the spawning area (at coordinates 8, -51, 8).

The jungle biome in this seed lies to the immediate west of the snowy peaks biome. If players run down the western slope of the mountain they’re on, they will enter the jungle biome in a matter of minutes.

The jungle biome is massive and borders the snowy peaks biome in the west and the east. A mineshaft and a ravine lie close to the western slope of the mountain.

3) Jungle temple spawn (Seed: 3255211245715177001)

The jungle temple that is supposed to be at spawn in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns Minecraft players on top of a jungle temple in Bedrock Edition and around 200 blocks away in Java Edition.

The jungle biome in which players spawn is gigantic and has small patches of other biomes within. These include forests, rivers, and even a small beach.

The beach biome at the center of the jungle has a ruined portal and underwater ruin. A buried treasure chest also lies at coordinates 185, 313.

4) Village near Jungle (Seed: 6160434)

This seed has a large desert and jungle (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns players at the edge of a vast desert biome, which stretches for nearly 3000 blocks from east to west. The spawn rests at the western edge of the biome and marks the beginning of a jungle biome.

Unlike most jungle biomes, the one at this location is quite small and is bordered by forests in the north and south, along with a mangrove swamp to the west.

As for the structures closest to spawn, players can find a desert village if they head to coordinates 112, -160.

5) Jungle Temple beside village (Seed: 2043785)

This village stands beside a jungle temple (Image via Mojang)

Unlike the last seed, which contained a large desert biome, this Minecraft seed spawns players in a gigantic jungle biome.

If players head to coordinates 136, 120, they will find a jungle temple generated right beside a village. Once players are done looting the temple, they can use it as a home base.

This biome also contains small pockets of other biomes, including stony peaks and forests.

