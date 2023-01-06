7 best armor enchantments in Minecraft (2023)

Since Minecraft is a survival-based game, defending oneself against danger is paramount. Hence, armor is one of the most important items to be crafted and used in the game.

Armor parts are worn to protect different areas of the body. Though players can use stronger materials to create better armor parts, it is sometimes not enough.

This is where enchantments come into the picture. These special powerups can be applied to armor to unleash their full potential. They can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor. Most of them are positive powerups that unlock magical aspects.

Listed below are some of the best enchantments for armor in Minecraft.

Mending, Protection, and 5 other great armor enchantments for Minecraft in 2023

1) Mending

The Mending enchantment allows armor parts to mend themselves with XP orbs (Image via Mojang)

Mending is one of the best enchantments players can apply to their armor in Minecraft. It can only be obtained as an enchanted book through a librarian villager or by looting chests around the Overworld.

This enchantment will enable any armor part to absorb XP orbs and repair itself. It essentially makes any armor part invincible.

2) Protection

The Protection enchantment increases the damage protection of each armor part (Image via Mojang)

Protection is another brilliant powerup that can be applied to any armor part in Minecraft. As its name implies, this enchantment increases the general damage protection of any armor part.

Though there are several other protection enchantments, they all focus on certain types of damage only. This enchantment, on the other hand, increases protection against all kinds of damage.

3) Unbreaking

The Unbreaking enchantment prolongs the life of armor parts (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is one of the most commonly used powerups on armor and other gear in Minecraft.

All tools, armor, and weapons have limited durability. If players use them too much, they will eventually break and vanish. This enchantment increases their durability to prolong their life span.

4) Respiration

The Respiration enchantment allows players to breathe longer underwater (Image via Mojang)

Players frequently dive underwater to explore aquatic life and loot different structures in Minecraft. However, they always have to resurface in order to regain breath. This can be quite annoying, as swimming back to the surface takes time.

Players can apply the Respiration enchantment to their helmets to increase their breathing time. This will help them stay underwater for a longer period of time.

5) Feather Falling

The Feather Falling enchantment in Minecraft decreases the fall damage effects (Image via Mojang)

There are several instances where players can fall from a great height and take fall damage or even die.

Players can use the Feather Falling enchantment on their boots to reduce the fall damage effects. Remember, this will not reduce the speed of the fall but will only reduce the damage taken from the fall.

6) Depth Strider

The Depth Strider enchantment enables players to swim faster (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, players spend a lot of time exploring vast oceans and diving deep into them to discover hidden structures and treasures.

Though the swimming speed might feel normal at first, players will greatly benefit after using the Depth Strider enchantment. This powerup essentially decreases the friction between the water blocks and the player's character, resulting in an increase in swimming speed.

7) Swift Sneak

The Swift Sneak enchantment allows players to walk faster while in sneak mode (Image via Mojang)

Swift Sneak is a new enchantment added to Minecraft with the 1.19 update. When players traverse through the Deep Dark biome, they need to be extremely quiet and sneaky. However, their walking speed can be extremely slow when in sneak mode.

This enchantment can be used on leggings to increase the walking speed while sneaking.

