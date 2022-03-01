Top 5 uses for the Feather Falling enchantment in Minecraft

Feather Falling is one of the many Minecraft enchantments that can be applied to a player's armor. It is an excellent enchantment to keep players safe from dangerous heights.

When applied to a player's boots, Feather Falling will reduce the damage incurred by falling from great heights. It can be paired with other protective enchantments such as Protection.

At its maximum vanilla rank of IV, Feather Falling will reduce fall damage by a total of 48%. If it is paired with Protection, however, players can protect themselves from fall damage by as much as 80% without commands or cheats.

Best uses of Feather Falling in Minecraft

5) Avoiding building hazards

Building tall structures should be less worrisome with Feather Falling (Image via Imgur user TriOxidane)

It's no secret that building taller structures in Minecraft's Survival Mode can be dangerous. While climbing ladders and scaffolding to place blocks, it's only natural for the height level to increase. As the height increases, the danger from fall damage increases.

However, utilizing Feather Falling can keep players safe in case they take a bad step while building. Adding the Protection enchantment enhances this damage reduction even further.

With the maximum fall damage protection between both enchantments bring 80%, players should be able to survive a fall from approximately 100 blocks.

4) Traversing mountain biomes

A player-sculpted mountain biome (Image via u/justarandomfailure/Reddit)

Since they were increased in size and height in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update, mountain biomes have become significantly more treacherous. Even evenly-sloped mountains can have sudden drops or tricky steps. One bad jump or backpedal can lead to heavy fall damage.

Sadly, Feather Falling doesn't slow down a player's falling speed. However, it can at least make their landing hurt a little less.

3) Traversing the Underground

Underground mines have their share of drops (Image via deadparrot96/Planet Minecraft)

Any Survival Mode player in Minecraft has spent plenty of time underground mining for ores and other resources. However, players sometimes don't expect to take a sudden drop while breaking through layers of stone, andesite, diorite, and other blocks. The game's generation algorithm can simply create ravines or drops at will underground, especially due to the expansion of the cave system.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to have Feather Falling on a player's boots. The enchantment likely won't protect them from falling down an entire ravine and won't keep them safe from hazards like lava. However, it's better to have some protection than none at all.

2) Reducing ender pearl teleport damage

Players can throw ender pearls to teleport short distances (Image via Mojang)

Throwing ender pearls and teleporting to where they land is a great means of transportation in Minecraft. However, this method isn't without its faults. Depending on the distance and height differences between a player's position and where they teleport, a lot of fall damage can be incurred.

With Feather Falling, teleporting with ender pearls shouldn't deal much damage at all. As long as players aren't tossing ender pearls down massive distances below them, Feather Falling should keep them relatively safe from any teleportation damage.

1) Parkour safety

A basic parkour map for Minecraft: Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

Parkour is one of the most popular minigames in Minecraft, but it can be dangerous, as one bad jump can lead to a player falling to their death.

This is expected on many parkour servers, but it's not a big deal considering players don't have many items to speak of on multiplayer courses.

However, players sometimes set up their own parkour courses in survival worlds. This can lead to some increased stakes if players take a bad fall.

Fortunately, using Feather Falling can be the difference between survival and losing all of one's items due to the challenges of a parkour course.

