5 best enchantments for boots in Minecraft

When playing Minecraft, players can equip armor to get a little more protection when attempting to survive in the world. There are four different pieces of armor that players can equip.

Helmets, chestplates, leggings, and boots are all armor pieces that Minecraft players can craft. In order to craft a full set of armor, players will need 24 pieces of material (24 leather, iron, diamond, or gold.)

Enchantments can be placed on armor pieces to add a little extra protection. Some armor pieces have enchantments that are exclusive to only that piece.

Boots have enchantments that are exclusive to them. These enchantments will only help players in areas that involve using the boots. For example, there is a boot enchantment for fall damage.

Top 5 enchantments for boots in Minecraft

Protection

Protection Enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Protection is one of the best enchantments for players to have on boots in Minecraft. The Protection enchantment protects players from general damage such as fire, lava, explosions, and some fall damage.

The max level of enchantment for Protection is level four.

Mending

Enchanted book equipped with Mending (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is the best enchantment to have on just about anything in Minecraft. This is a universal enchantment, meaning players can place it on lots of other items, not just boots.

What Mending does is take the XP that players earn from performing specific tasks in the Minecraft world, using it to repair the durability of the boots.

Players should note that the XP will not go towards both the boots and their experience level. With the Mending enchantment equipped, the XP will only go towards the boots when they are in use.

Mending is a very rare enchantment. Players can only find it as an enchanted book located around the Minecraft world, and never on an enchanting table.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking on the enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is a great enchantment to have in general. This is another universal enchantment, meaning it can be placed on lots of other items besides boots.

What Unbreaking does is increase the durability of the boots. Some say the max level basically gives "infinite durability." Players will be able to wear the boots and take more damage without them breaking as easily.

Feather Falling

Feather Falling boots (Image via Minecraft wiki)

The Feather Falling enchantment will reduce the amount of damage that players take from falling. This enchantment will decrease the amount of damage that players take by 12% each enchantment level.

Since the max level of enchantment for feather falling is level four, players will get up to 48% of extra fall damage protection.

Depth Strider

Enchanted book equipped with Depth Strider (Image via Minecraft)

The Depth Strider enchantment in Minecraft allows players to swim faster underwater. This enchantment is pretty much like a pair of swim fins, but for Minecraft!

Depth strider can be useful for when players are exploring an ocean monument, or when trying to obtain a trident from the drowned. The max level of enchantment for depth strider is enchantment level three.

Each level of enchantment reduces the amount at which water slows a player down by a third.

Also Read: 3 best ways to get mending enchantment in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod