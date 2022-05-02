How good is the level 4 Protection enchantment in Minecraft

There are many ways that players of Minecraft's Survival Mode can attempt to make the experience a little easier for themselves. Of course, creating the right shelter and having access to food, weapons, and armor can really help.

But sometimes, players need a bit more of a defense to take on the toughest foes. This is where the Protection enchantment can help. But just how good is this enchantment?

A look at the specifics regarding Protection IV enchantment in Minecraft

Protection is an enchantment that players can apply to armor in Minecraft. When the enchantment is put onto an armor, it will raise the effectiveness of that armor's damage resistance.

Effectively, the higher the level of enchantment of Protection, the more damage reduction that it offers. Players can enchant multiple levels of Protection, with Protection IV offering the highest level of protection.

Just how much damage reduction does Protection IV offer to the player?

Each level of Protection offers 4% damage reduction per level of the enchantment. That means that Protection II offers 8%, Protection III offers 12%, and Protection IV offers 16% damage reduction.

It should be noted that this does not stack on top of the armor's damage reduction. The enchantment reduces the percentage from the residual damage left after the armor reduces the initial damage, causing the smaller amount of damage to be reduced even further.

Protection does not stack with certain armor enchantments

When enchanting armor, there are certain enchantments that do not stack for the player on their armor. Once the player has Protection IV enchanted on any piece of their armor, they cannot put the following enchantments on the same piece of armor:

Blast Protection

Fire Protection

Projectile Protection

All of these armor enchantments, including Protection are exclusive enchants and cannot be stacked with each other without the player using console commands to apply them to their armor.

Because of this, players will have to choose which of those enchantments will offer the most benefit to them depending on what their objective is at the time.

How players can enchant their armor with Protection IV in Minecraft

There are a couple different ways that players can enchant their armor in Minecraft. Of course, the first is by using the enchanting table. Higher levels of enchantments, caused by having more bookshelves around the table, can lead to higher levels of Protection.

Finally, players can get an enchanted book containing Protection IV, and they can apply the enchant to their armor by using an Anvil.

Players may wish to save their enchantments for higher-tier armor

While it may be tempting for players to enchant all their armor, they may wish to save their Protection IV enchantments for a higher-tier piece of gear. This is great as it will allow the player to reduce the damage even further, allowing them to take on even the toughest foes in the game.

However, lower-level armor that have enchantments can still be of great use as they can help players power through Minecraft until they can get some stronger armor.

