How to get Silence armor trim in Minecraft

With the release of the Minecraft 1.20 update, the armor trimming feature showcased a while back has finally been introduced. It allows the players to customize their armor items to make it look unique. Walking around with customized armor will be the most fun in multiplayer servers, as players' skins wouldn't be the only unique thing about their appearance.

An armor trim is a unique design pattern that can be applied to an armor item of any tier in Minecraft. The trim color and design pattern depend on the ingot or crystal and the template the player decides to use.

Everything to know about silence armor trim in Minecraft

Introduced with the recent major Minecraft update, armor trims are one of the biggest cosmetic features ever. Acquiring an armor trim smithing template is not easy, as these templates are uncraftable. Players can find them in various structures throughout the game world.

A total of sixteen different templates, each with a unique pattern, have been introduced. One of the most visually pleasing armor trims among the available options is the Silence Armor Trim.

How to get a Silence armor trim

An ancient city (Image via Mojang)

Along with being one of the best-looking trims, the Silence armor trim is also the rarest in the game. The ancient city is the only place where this item can be found, and the chances are severely low.

Exploring an ancient city is a challenge in itself, as it is huge and home to the ferocious warden. Players must venture to the lowest Y levels in the Overworld to locate an ancient city. They should only dig for an ancient city if they come across the deep dark caves biome, which is easily recognizable due to its abundant sculk growth.

How to use it

Steve wearing silence armor trim in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once the player has found a Silence armor trim, they can apply it to any armor item they want. Players will need a smithing table, the armor trim template itself, a mineral or crystal that will determine the pattern's color, and an armor item to do so.

Smithing table crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

A smithing table can be crafted quite easily. Players only need to place two iron ingots and four planks of any type on the crafting table, as shown in the above image.

Applying the silence armor trim on a chestplate (Image via Mojang)

Placing these items in their respective slots on the smithing table will allow the player to collect the trimmed armor item. It is worth noting that the trim design does not provide any additional benefits asides from making the player look good.

