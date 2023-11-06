How to get raiser armor trim in Minecraft

The latest update, Minecraft 1.20, has brought with it a transformative feature that has players buzzing with excitement; its a functional expansion that adds a personal touch to the player's combat gear. The smithing table now enjoys an upgraded role, facilitating the application of these trims, while still allowing equipment upgrade to the netherite standard.

With the latest addition, there are now 16 total armor trims that can change the way a player's armor looks when applied at a smithing table. Each of these can be earned in different ways. One of the most popular trims is the raiser armor. But just where can players find it?

Minecraft guide: How to get raiser armor trim

While armor trims are a great way to make a player's armor stand out in game, they do not alter the stats or defensive capabilites in any way. However, it still allows them more ways to express themselves creatively.

For players who want to alter their armor with the raiser trim, they will need to embark on an archeological quest to find it. Here is what they need to do.

Search out the Trail Ruins

A notable inclusion of the 1.20 update is the Trail Ruins. These are archeological sites found in different biomes, such as the taiga and jungle. Primarily, these structures are underground, which requires them to excavated and explored. The ruins are all composed of a central tower, small buildings, and a main road. All of these are constructed of a mix of terracotta, glazed terracotta, and mud bricks.

Start the digging

Once players have found a Trail Ruin, they will need to start digging. This is because of the four armor trims that can be found in these sites: raiser, host, shaper, and wayfinder.

To find them, they will need to take the new brush and use it on the suspicious gravel inside these ruins. Inside of these blocks of sand, players can find many fun items, including the raiser armor trim.

Explore the Minecraft world and find the trims

Players can find 16 different types of armor trims in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The hunt for the raiser armor trim may not be an easy one, but dedicated players can begin their search for the armor trim by going to specific biomes. The ones they will need to keep their eyes out for are:

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Old Growth Taiga

Old Growth Birch Forest

Jungle

Personalize Minecraft style with armor trims

Players can use their favorite type of ore to change the color of their armor trim (Image via Mojang)

The armor trims will continue to add the unique opportunity for players to stand out in the world of Minecraft. As the game continues to grow and evolve, there is room for more styles to be added. Of course, they will need to wait and see what is in store for the future, but for now, each armor trim applied can tell a story, painted on the canvas of a player's armor.