Minecraft Shaper armor trim: Location, use, and more

Mojang recently added the new armor trim smithing template item to the Minecraft 1.20 update. These allow players to customize and add design patterns to their armor parts. The trims quickly became one of the most craved items as players got to flaunt their armor parts with fresh designs.

Mojang initially added 11 of them and then five more, including Shaper. Here is everything you need to know about it.

A brief overview of the Shaper armor trim in Minecraft

How do I get Shaper armor trim?

Shaper armor trim can only be found in new trail ruin structures in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Shaper armor trim is exclusive to the new Trail Ruins structures. They also have been introduced with the 1.20 update and are part of the archeology feature. First and foremost, players must create the new brush tool using a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick.

Once made, they can prepare to travel far and wide in the world to discover new chunks, where most of the new features and structures will be generated. Explorers must be close to the ground to find a few random terracotta, mud bricks, or gravel blocks like the ones shown in the picture above.

These will be part of the trail ruins, which users must excavate. While digging, look for gravel blocks with a slightly different texture. These will be novel suspicious gravel blocks, which can be brushed away using the new tool. Once the brushing begins, an item will start protruding from it.

In these suspicious gravel blocks, players can find the new Shaper armor trim as well. Since these are special items, they only have an 8.3% chance of being inside a new brushable gravel block. Apart from Shaper armor trim, players can also find others like Wayfinder, Host, and Raiser in Trail Ruins.

How do I duplicate and use the Shaper armor trim?

Shaper armor trim can be used on any armor part in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Shaper armor trim will be brown in color and will have a light blue lightning symbol on it. Once obtained, it can be used on any armor part using a smithing table. That said, Minecrafters must duplicate it before usage.

To do so, combine the item with seven diamonds and one terracotta block on the crafting table. This will create another armor trim that can be used. Hence, users can only obtain one and keep duplicating them with this method.

Additionally, the smithing table received massive changes with the Minecraft 1.20 update, as it now allows armor trims to be applied to armor parts as well. Alongside these, players will need any earth mineral like iron ingot, copper ingot, netherite ingot, lapis lazuli, diamond, emerald, redstone, amethyst shard, and nether quartz, which will essentially add color to the pattern.

Once all three of these items are placed on the smithing table, users will get the armor part with the armor trim's pattern on it in the desired color.