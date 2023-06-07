5 best ways to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 update is set to arrive today, June 7, and will offer new biomes, mobs, and more. After Mojang releases it, players should have a good time checking out the new additions, especially if they took a break from this title. There are a plethora of resources to collect in this game, with diamonds being the most sought-after ones.

While a big reason Minecraft is fun involves organically exploring its world, this title can offer an immersive experience, even if you're only for the aforementioned mineral proactively. Since diamonds are among the precious resources available in this game, they can be more elusive to find than other items. That is why this article will offer five ways to find these items effectively.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely the writer’s opinions.

Branch mining and 4 other techniques to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Explore the ancient cities

One method to look for diamonds involves visiting ancient cities. These can be found in Deep Dark biomes and require you to dig deeper. It is ideal to explore the borders of ancient cities in this context, as you can find diamond deposits on the walls and floors of these regions.

Alternatively, some chests in these places can also provide you with diamonds. Since ancient cities can pose a challenge, you must be on guard for The Warden and make sure not to trigger the sculk shrieker since they can summon this challenging enemy.

2) Use moss mining technique

If you don't wish to risk facing The Warden, you can opt for this technique, which involves the use of moss blocks and bone meal. Simply head into a cave and place the moss block, then set down the other item on it. This will result in moss spreading in the area.

Then, use any hoe (diamond hoe is recommended) to harvest or destroy the blocks covered with moss. You can even find other materials like gold while resorting to this technique, so feel free to repeat this process until you come across some diamonds.

3) Check lava pools

You can check lava pools and areas around them for diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

Apart from the aforementioned methods, you can even try to check the lava pools for diamonds. While it may seem futile, some players have reported that they found deposits of the mineral hidden underneath some of these pools. You can find diamonds by blocking/clearing lava using blocks like iron bars, rails, glass, or others.

It may take some time to find diamonds this way, but there is a good chance you will find some deposits by clearing out lava. Feel free to group up with friends and collectively explore areas with these pools until you collect the desired amount of minerals.

4) Search caves and other natural structures

You can explore caves at your own pace (Image via Minecraft)

While it is tempting to proactively engage in farming diamonds, you can explore the game naturally to come across these items. Caves are the best spots you can explore for this purpose. You must, however, be cautious while digging through caves since there is a risk of falling into pits and encountering some enemies/mobs.

This technique is ideal for you if you like exploring and finding hidden areas organically and don't need to farm specific resources. Another advantage of resorting to this method is it allows you to stumble upon other resources in Minecraft.

5) Resort to branch mining

Many players use this technique to look for rare resources like diamonds, and you can also do the same in Minecraft 1.20 update. You can start by digging vertically at a Y-level range of -54 to -58. After that, you're free to destroy the blocks around you in a horizontal direction. You can either get rid of two or three blocks in each direction or keep digging deeper straight ahead.

You are bound to come across some diamonds using this method. You must stay cautious of your orientation and remember your entry point, as there is a risk of losing your sense of direction while being engrossed in digging through the blocks.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer

Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site

Craft with bamboo and trim your armor



It's time to head out there and tell your tale! The Trails & Tales Update is out now!Ride a camel and hatch a snifferFind a cherry grove and dig an archaeology siteCraft with bamboo and trim your armorIt's time to head out there and tell your tale! The Trails & Tales Update is out now! 🙌▪️ Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer▪️ Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site▪️ Craft with bamboo and trim your armorIt's time to head out there and tell your tale! 📖 https://t.co/MqGAumqsLP

You can peruse this article for highlights regarding all the new features in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales. Once the update is available, you can delve into the game and explore its vibrant new world.

Poll : 0 votes