Minecraft 1.20 update: How to download, new features, and more

Minecraft is an ever-evolving world thanks to the constant updates and more features being added periodically. The latest update set to arrive for Minecraft on all significant platforms is called Trails & Tales. If you have taken a break from this game or are entirely new to this title, you can delve into it on June 7, 2023, to avail the 1.20 update and relish all the new features.

This major update will add new biomes like Cherry Blossom, mobs like Camels, and other activities that will rejuvenate your gameplay experience. It is a simple process to download the update regardless of your platform.

How to download Minecraft 1.20 update?

Minecraft's expansive world is set to receive another substantial content update. Downloading updates has become quite streamlined on all platforms. Most have an auto-download feature that automatically leads to downloading them when you boot the game.

You can resort to the following steps to download the update on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch:

You can boot your game which will display a prompt regarding a new update that will start downloading automatically. Alternatively, you can manually check for updates on all consoles by heading into the game's options on the consoles' main screen and opting for a check update alternative. If you don't have Minecraft, you must peruse the respective store and download it.

To download the update on Windows and Mac, you can refer to the following steps:

If you don't have the game on your system, you can start by downloading the Minecraft launcher from their official website or Microsoft's store. Select the install option displayed in green or select play if you already have the game to initiate the update download. If you wish to opt for the Java version, you must proactively select an option called Latest Release on the left side of the launcher and then opt for the play or install button.

Downloading the update on mobile phones is also simple. All you need to do is head to the Google Play Store (on Android phones) and manually select the update option to start the download. You won't need to do this manually if you prefer to keep the auto-update apps option enabled. The exact process can be followed if you are on iOS.

What are the new features included in Minecraft 1.20 update?

New blocks and items

Minecraft 1.20 update is set to bring many new blocks for you to use creatively, including Bamboo Wood, Bamboo Mosaic, Suspicious Sand, Cherry Blossom Wood, and more. Some brand-new items include Hanging Signs, Chiseled Bookshelves, and Bamboo Rafts.

New mobs

When writing this article, two new mobs will be a part of this update: Camels and Sniffers. You will be pleased to know that Camels can be mounted, which can help traverse the vast expanses easily. Sniffers, as the name suggests, can aid you in finding ancient seeds by sniffing them.

Cherry Blossom biome

If you admire the pixelated scenic views in Minecraft, then you are in luck, as the new pink Cherry Blossom biome will add a lot of variety to landscapes. You can obtain Cherry Blossom Wood from these biomes, and they might even attract some animals like pigs.

Archaeology gameplay mechanic

By leveraging the new Archaeology mechanic, you can use a new tool called Brush on Suspicious Sand to obtain hidden treasures and resources like Sniffer Eggs, which can be used to spawn Sniffers. You can even come across pottery shards, which will help make Patterned Pot one of the new items to be added in the update.

Armor Trims

You can find various templates scattered worldwide and customize your armor pieces via Armor Trims. You will need to use the smithing table to leverage the templates and add a variety of color schemes to your armor. If this feature interests you, refer to this guide covering all Armor Trims locations in Minecraft.

The Trails & Tales update is a comprehensive addition to the already gigantic world of Minecraft. If you are excited to glimpse it, you can peruse this guide highlighting the process to play the pre-release version of this update.

