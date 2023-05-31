How to play Minecraft 1.20 update before release

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft 1.20 update. This new installment for the age-old sandbox title will feature new mobs, blocks, items, biomes, and structures. The Swedish game developers have a unique method of testing the new features by releasing loads of screenshots and pre-release versions to receive feedback from the player base.

You could wait for the update to drop on June 7th. If you cannot wait and want to try all the new features in the Minecraft 1.20 update, you can easily do so now. Here is a step-by-step method to download the latest beta version and check out all the new additions. Since the update is in its pre-release phase, it will almost feel like playing the official update itself.

Steps to play Minecraft 1.20 update before its release

1) Download the latest pre-release version from the official game launcher

You need to download the 'Latest Snapshot' version, which will essentially be the latest pre-release version of the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to head into the official game launcher and open the version list beside the green play button. Here, you will find several game versions that are installed or can be downloaded.

Scroll up and down to search for the 'Latest snapshot' version, under which '1.20 pre-' should be written. The number after the 'pre-' must be seven or above, provided Mojang releases yet another pre-release version. Furthermore, 'release candidate' could also be written below 'Latest snapshot,' as Mojang could soon take the update into the release candidate phase in the coming days.

Whichever version it is, you can select the 'Latest snapshot' version and hit play.

2) Create a new world and explore new features

You must always create a new world to explore all the new features in Minecraft 1.20 update pre-release version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though the pre-release version will showcase everything new from the update, you must remember it is a beta version. Hence, you must never directly open your existing worlds from previous versions in the pre-release. This could permanently corrupt your game files.

Always create a brand new world in any beta version to explore all the new features of an update. Once the new world is created, players can simply explore the structures for new blocks, items, and mobs. The new Cherry Grove biome can also be found by exploring the Overworld realm long enough.

Of course, all these additions can be instantly experienced if you are in creative mode and can access cheats.

Note: This article is not claiming that users can play the official Minecraft 1.20 update before its release. It only explains how they can experience all the features coming to the official update by playing the pre-release version. Though it is a near-complete version of the update, it is by no means the final one.

Poll : 0 votes