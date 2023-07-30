How to get Vex armor trim in Minecraft

With the Minecraft 1.20 update, Mojang added a bunch of new features to the age-old sandbox game. One of the most popular features was the new items called armor trims. There are a total of 16 different armor trims, each with its own design language that allows you to customize your armor parts diversely. They can be applied to different armor parts to create a Frankenstein look as well.

Out of all of them, the Vex armor trim is quite famous in the community since it makes the armor look like theVex mob, which is quite menacing and evil in itself. However, it is not the easiest to obtain in the game.

Steps to obtain Vex armor trim in Minecraft

1) Find a Woodland Mansion structure

Woodland Mansions are extremely rare structures and will need an explorer map to be discovered in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must learn that Vex armor trims can only be found in Woodland Mansions as chest loot. Apart from being rare and extremely dangerous structures that occur in the dark oak forest, there is a very small chance that you will find it while randomly roaming around the world. Hence, there is a map through which it can be discovered.

The Woodland Mansion explorer map can be obtained by a Journeyman-level cartographer villager, who can sell it for 14 emeralds and a compass. Once obtained, you can travel to the small icon that shows the mansion's location.

2) Prepare for the fight

Illagers in woodland mansions are one of the most powerful mobs in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

Finding Vex armor trims in various chests present in a Woodland Mansion won't be a walk in the park. This structure is filled with regular hostile mobs like skeletons, zombies, creepers, and spiders. However, the main enemy are the Vindicators and Evokers, two of the most powerful Illager mobs.

Hence, you must prepare yourself with ample food items, good armor parts, and weapons in order to survive the mansion's wrath.

3) Finding chests

There will be several hidden chests found in the Woodland Mansion. (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Woodland Mansion is a massive structure with several rooms and hallways. Hence, you will find many rooms with chests. Also, make sure to mine the wooden walls since there can be some hidden rooms that are completely blocked off.

The Vex armor trim has a 50% chance of generating in any of the chests. Thus, if you manage to find several of them, chances are that you will find at least one armor trim.

The good news is that you can exit the mansion as soon as you find one, as armor trims can be duplicated later. You simply need to craft it with seven diamonds and one cobblestone block.